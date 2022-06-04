Sandra and Justin Revnell stand with their 21-month-old daughter Anna where they would like to build a driveway to their future home near the end of Bannister Road in Long Lake Township, but it must cross a sliver of Grand Traverse County Road Commission-owned land. The commission has told the couple that instead of a permit to build over the land, they must construct a cul-de-sac at the end of Bannister Road at their own cost before attaching their driveway.