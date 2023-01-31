TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners are getting their first look at a proposal to write a long-term master plan that will guide future management of its nearly 50 facilities, including new construction.
A project team made up of county and Traverse City staff recommended a $98,750 proposal from TowerPinkster to complete a joint facilities master plan. The company was one of two that responded to a request for proposals in December.
The city is involved because many buildings are jointly owned by the city and county, with staff sharing office space at several locations.
TowerPinkster was recommended because it has significant experience preparing master plans for Michigan municipalities, according to Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth memo that is included in the packet for Wednesday’s meeting.
It also is $150,000 less than a proposal prepared by another firm, C2AE, the memo states.
The board is not expected to take any action on the recommendation until its Feb. 15 meeting.
“We’re not asking for board approval (this week),” said County Administrator Nate Alger. “We did want to give them an update on the process and introduce them to the proposal with TowerPinkster.”
The architectural and engineering firm was asked to look at county operations to come up with a plan to combine certain departments and to place others closer together to create a location for one-stop services, Alger said.
That may mean consolidating city operations on the Boardman campus and consolidating county operations on the LaFranier campus, where it owns property. It also could mean construction of a new facility and selling bonds to pay for new construction and renovations, Alger said.
“We’re way below the legal debt limit,” Alger said.
Funding would most likely not come from a voted millage or from increasing property taxes, he said.
“I believe the board does not have an appetite for raising taxes,” Alger said.
The project team also has talked about the city and county splitting costs 50/50 for any jointly-owned facility, with each paying for all of any work to facilities that are used exclusively.
The proposal also includes an assessment of current facilities, including a review of usable space and HVAC, electrical and mechanical systems.
Alger said, depending on approvals by the county board and the Traverse City Council, the study could be done by the end of this year.
