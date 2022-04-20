TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County board Chairman Rob Hentschel on Monday filed to run for another term on the board, this time in District 5 after purchasing a home there.
The filing deadline for county board candidates to get on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election was Tuesday. The deadline to withdraw from a race is 4 p.m. on Friday.
Hentschel said he moved to be closer to his aging parents.
“I thought long and hard about running,” he said. “I’ve had several people reach out to me and say, ‘You need to run.’ There’s a lot of things in the works that I’d like to see through.”
Under state law a county commissioner must live in and be a registered voter of the district they seek to represent and, if elected, continue to live there. Hentschel’s new home is located in what now is District 7, which he currently represents; under the new maps it will be in District 5.
County districts were redrawn last year based on the census, with two districts added, increasing the board from seven to nine commissioners. New maps go into effect in January.
His former home would have put him in District 6, represented by Commissioner Darryl V. Nelson. Hentschel announced in January that he would not run against Nelson.
Hentschel will face Carol Crawford of Acme Township in the Republican primary.
Crawford served on the county board from 2015 through 2018, the last two years as board chair. She is a tax professional and works part-time at 2 Lads Winery.
“I enjoyed many aspects of my time on the board,” said Crawford, who calls herself a moderate Republican. “I’ve grown a lot and I think that I can bring a good perspective to the board.”
There is lot to learn when someone when someone becomes a commissioner, she said.
“The learning curve would be shorter because I’ve been there before and I know how everything works,” she said. “I can dig right in.”
Hentschel served on the county board in 2011-2012. He was again elected in 2018 and has served two terms, both of them as board chair.
Two incumbents, commissioners Betsy Coffia and Ron Clous are not running for county office again. Coffia is running for the newly-drawn 103rd Michigan House district.
Here’s how the county election shapes up after the filing deadline:
District 1 — Brian Paul McAllister, a Republican, is the only candidate who filed to run.
District 2 — Democrats Lauren Flynn and Melissa Hogan face off in the primary. The winner faces Republican Ellen L. Koenig in the general election.
District 3 — Incumbent Bryce Hundley faces Ashlea Walter, a Traverse City commissioner, in the Democratic primary. In November the winner faces Republican Joe Welsh. Green Party candidate Tom Mair has filed a statement of organization with the county clerk and intends to file for the general election.
District 4 — Incumbent Republican Brad Jewett faces Scott C. Hardy in the primary. The winner faces Democrat David Fashbaugh in November.
District 5 — Incumbent Hentschel faces Crawford in the Republican primary. The winner faces Democrat Bruce Moore in the general.
District 6 — Incumbent Nelson faces Democrat Amanda Scott in the general.
District 7 — Democrat T.J. Andrews faces Republican Wayne A. Schmidt in the general.
District 8 — Republicans Charles Jetter and Scott Seiffert face off in the primary. No Democrat has filed to run.
District 9 — Incumbent Republican Penny Morris faces Democrat Pamela Harris Kaiser in the November election.
