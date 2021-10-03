TRAVERSE CITY — These days it’s quieter in April Kehrer’s home.
There aren’t infants crying. There aren’t toddlers wandering out of her field of vision. Overall, there are fewer stains, pains, and headaches in the six months since Kehrer shut down her home daycare center.
It has been a sea change. Kehrer once was the neighborhood mom. Now the napping mats are gone, replaced by the balls and balls of yarn — the raw material for Kehrer’s new business as a clothing entrepreneur.
Her knitting has been making her money, as well as helping her to unwind from 10 years of caring for other people’s children.
“It took me two months to finally be able to relax,” Kehrer said. “It was overwhelming.”
Kehrer’s in-home center is one of 74 daycare centers in Grand Traverse County to shut down within the past three years, according to closure filings a Record-Eagle data collection pulled from the Department of License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).
Day care owners say the pandemic was the final straw. At-home day cares like Kehrer’s became impossible operations as lockdowns brought home kids and spouses. At larger day care operations, staffing shortages shrank openings and magnified worker burnout. For both types of operators, strict regulations and poverty level wages have made it easy to leave the childcare profession behind.
Closing Up Shop
Kehrer describes herself as “everybody’s mom.”
With a bus-stop outside and a day care in her living room, her home in Interlochen became as well known as the local coffee shop. Parents on their way downtown would drop off both kids, even if they were just waiting for a ride into school. Drop-off or pick-up, Kehrer was there, with a whole day’s work in between.
That day’s work used to make Kehrer about $180 dollars. She’d charge $30 a day, which even for her felt expensive. But by comparison to her competitors, $30 was a good deal, sometimes half what parents pay at day care centers downtown.
But it was tiring to run the business on her own, and the job became nearly impossible when stay-at-home orders brought her kids and husband back home.
When her day care reopened, April juggled six toddlers, as well as her own kids doing virtual school. Her home quickly became a combination classroom, day care, and home office.
“There was always someone needing something, washing something, wiping something,” Kehrer said. “I was really burnt out.”
And she dealt with a new inspector from LARA, the government department which licenses and regulates day care centers. Reports from LARA show the new inspector had begun to visit annually. In 2018, Kehrer was admonished for using the wrong garbage can for diapers. In 2019, she was reprimanded for failing to practice fire drills once per month.
In September of 2020, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the same inspector returned to write up Kehrer for 24 violations. Her dogs’ water bowls were too low, her kiddy pool had been left out overnight, and she’d failed to post a conspicuous sign in her living room to tell parents that vaping isn’t permitted on the premises.
Kehrer submitted a correction plan to the department, but then resolved that she’d had enough.
“It was insulting,” Kehrer said.
Shortly after, she told LARA she was shutting down her day care.
Regulated out of Business
Every month for the past three years, two to three Grand Traverse County daycare facilities make the same decision as Kehrer. In August of 2021, six facilities closed, including two small homecare businesses and four childcare centers.
Each closure removes coveted slots from a market that was already strained by a high demand. Grand Traverse County parents place their children on waiting lists for daycare centers at the moment of birth, knowing that it could be months or years before an opening appears.
Officials from LARA declined an interview on the closures. But in a statement, LARA spokesperson Matthew Erickson said daycare providers had been “devastated” by the pandemic. Half of providers report losing money by staying in business, Erickson said, and almost as many say that they are unsure how long they can stay in business with lower enrollment and higher costs.
In response, LARA has begun hosting access fairs, including one in Traverse City. Through the fairs, LARA’s Childcare Licensing Bureau says it is reimbursing up to $750 in startup costs for new providers.
Even as LARA tries to open up the industry, however, daycare operators say that regulations are making it harder for facilities to stay open.
“They nailed me for so many things,” Kehrer said. “For being so short on people doing daycare, I feel like they could have been more lenient.”
LARA isn’t the only regulatory agency monitoring childcare facilities. Operators like Kehrer have to deal with the Department of Education as well as local county governance, which control zoning legislation.
In June of 2021, Tessa Bradley began the process of opening an 8-child at-home care center in Grawn. She didn’t make it far before realizing how much of a hill there was to climb, she said, including having to pay up-front for fencing in her yard.
“Between the zoning and all the regulations it just didn’t seem worth it,” Bradley said.
She decided to become an at-home nanny instead.
Recently, loosening the regulatory web around child care has become a project for Rep. Jack O’Malley, who represents Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.
“These aren’t just small businesses, these are micro small businesses,” said O’Malley. “They have to navigate the DOE, or LARA, or DHHS. Those are three monolithic agencies that Susie Smith has to navigate in her daycare situation.”
In June, O’Malley introduced eight bills intended to relax LARA regulations — particularly around in-home daycares, which make up the bulk of providers in rural Michigan. The bills expand how many children can be watched by one person and add grace periods for daycare operators to come into compliance with LARA regulations.
O’Malley said his proposals come from hearing constituents say that if they can take another kid in their center, then they can begin to turn a profit. His bill expands the oversight ratio from 1:6 to 1:7, an adjustment that he said required tooth and nail negotiation with LARA and education advocates.
O’Malley thinks the bill can keep daycares from going under.
“Nobody wants to see kids juggling knives, but we can make this so safe that nobody can be in the business,” O’Malley said.
‘Respect the Work’
If Karin Cooney had her way, her teachers would be paid more.
Cooney runs Angel Care, a 44-child daycare center in Traverse City. Her team of eight staff is shorthanded, but they still monitor about 35 kids on a given weekday.
Cooney says that for years, her workers made $12 an hour, which was a relatively high wage for the region. Last December they got a bump up to $13.
Hiring daycare staff has always been difficult in what Cooney describes as a region chock-full of openings, but without bodies to fill them. Since COVID-19 arrived, hiring became even more difficult, she says.
Today, the watchful eye so used to monitoring wandering toddlers is also keeping tabs on what starting salaries look like at employers in town. The higher they get, the more difficult it is for Cooney to staff her center.
Meanwhile, if Angel Care wants to compete by raising its own employees wages, it has to pass that price onto parents, who are already paying $60 a day.
“The problem is that the business model is broken,” said Cooney, who has worked in day care now for 25 years. “You’re asking people who make low wages to get higher degrees, but you’re not paying them or valuing them for doing that.”
On top of that, Cooney has to deal with regulators thinning her margins. Recently, LARA inspectors reprimanded Cooney for allowing for a reduced staffing ratio during lunch. The reduction allowed for her staff time for a lunch break. LARA flagged the reduction as a violation, and in order to compensate, Cooney had to hire a part-time lunch aide to come in and help supervise so that her staff could have time to eat.
All told, Cooney predicts that hiring the lunch aide will add $25,000 to her annual bottom line.
“I blew a gasket with this last visit,” Cooney said. “A fire could very well happen at lunch time. I understand that perspective. But I also understand the perspective of keeping someone on the job without a lunch break. It can be exhausting.”
Some help is on the way. On Tuesday, the state legislature approved a budget that will finally unlock $1.4 billion in aid money earmarked for childcare. The one-time pot will dispense $1,000 bonuses to childcare workers, offer subsidies to working parents, and allow centers like Angel Care to apply for grants.
Cooney worries that the aid money will get caught up in the many administrative bodies that regulate day cares.
She also worries that a one-off grant won’t fix the underlying issues of supply and demand that put pressure on her business. As of last week, Angel Care had a waiting list of 208 parents, but was 5 employees short of being fully staffed.
If she could wave a magic wand, the fix that Cooney says day care needs is a reinvention of the business model, ideally with government subsidies to bolster employee wages. But after 25 years in the business, she’s skeptical.
“The only way I see that happening is if we treat them well,” Cooney said. “We’ve got to respect the work, and part of that is compensating them.”
New Job, More Time
In Interlochen, April Kehrer sat on her porch, knitting circular loops into a winter hat.
After shutting down her business, she made a career out of a past-time. She started on the online retail platform Etsy, but has now expanded to selling wholesale to clothing stores like M22.
Her hats sold out quickly, she said, which led to more orders and more business.
Now, Kehrer works on her own time. Without the day care to run, this summer was the first year she was able to go to the beach before 5 p.m.
With the freedom, and the growth of her new business, she said she’s not sure she’d ever go back to day care.
“I don’t know that I’d want to,” Kehrer said. “It was a lot. All the time.”
