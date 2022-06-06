TRAVERSE CITY — The first of two planned budget work sessions for Grand Traverse County fiscal year 2023 takes place this week.
The Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the county government center and at 8 a.m. June 22.
Board members this year are asked to approve the budget in July, nearly five months earlier than the usual December public hearing and adoption.
The accelerated timeline is because of the county's transition to a new enterprise resource planning platform, Workday, that will cost nearly $4 million over five years. Workday replaces aging and outdated finance, human resource and treasury software and hardware with a cloud-based system.
The purchase was approved by the board in 2021.
During the transition to the new platform, the 2023 budget information will be transferred into Workday during the data migration, allowing the county to use the new system to manage the budget starting in 2023.
Up for discussion Wednesday are projected revenue for 2023, tax rates, county millages and the state equalization report comparing Grand Traverse County to other counties.
