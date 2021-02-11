TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Board is hoping to use a community survey to shape how it deals with the most pressing issues in the county — affordable housing, child care and mental health care.
It’s a problem felt by Commissioner Penny Morris, whose daughter and grandchild live with her. Her daughter has a good job, but must choose between a place to live and quality child care, Morris said.
“It really comes down to what can we do, what will we do as a board to help alleviate some of these issues,” Morris said.
The county paid $16,000 for the National Community Survey that was done in July and August by National Research Center—Polco.
The survey has been shared with county department heads, said Administrator Nate Alger.
“We have had discussions about how we can focus in on some of those areas that were identified as having a lesser favorable rating,” Alger said.
The board should consider whether it wants to do something legislatively, change the way some services are offered or how resources are allocated, Alger said.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia said she would like to use the results of the survey to shape the next budget.
“We don’t want to do that whole thing that government gets accused of doing, spending money on a study and you throw it on a shelf and never use it again,” Coffia said.
A total of 1,700 households were chosen at random to receive the survey, with 561 filling it out, or 34 percent.
The usual response rate is about 20 to 25 percent, said Jade Arocha, senior program manager with National Research Center, the company that did the survey.
“This is an excellent response rate,” said Arocha, who presented the findings at a county board study session held Wednesday.
Respondents were asked to rate the county in five key areas that include the county as a place to visit, the natural environment, housing and affordability, economic impact and health and wellness services.
The county scored higher than the national average as a place to visit, with 94 percent of respondents giving it a rating of good or excellent. It also got high marks in air quality, walking trails, water resources and open spaces.
But ratings are low in the areas of housing and general affordability, with internet access rated good or excellent by 43 percent of respondents, availability of quality and affordable child care coming in at 25 percent, housing options and cost of living at about 20 percent.
Just 10 percent of respondents gave the availability of affordable housing a good rating.
The lower than average housing marks are not unlike those seen in other tourist destination communities the company has worked with, Arocha said.
“While these items certainly should be areas of focus for the community and absolutely should be areas of focus for strategic planning ... these are not unexpected to us as survey researchers, given the nature of the community as a place where people like to travel and like to visit,” Arocha said. “We see this borne out in research in almost all of our resort communities across the country.”
Commissioner Brad Jewett said affordable housing is affected by things like zoning and supply and demand, but also by income.
“Affordability is going to come down to a person’s income,” Jewett said. “When you get into tourist-type regions incomes are generally driven down, as opposed to your manufacturing regions. We hear about it and we hear about it, but nobody can define affordable.”
The question in the survey is based 100 percent on a resident’s perception of affordability, Arocha said. In general, anyone who spends more than the standard metric of 30 percent of their income on housing is in “housing cost stress,” she said.
Under that calculation, an affordable monthly rent or mortgage payment for a person who is paid $40,000 per year should be $1,000 or less.
Arocha said the county could do a survey asking residents what they consider affordable.
It’s common for those who work in resort communities to not be able to live there, Arocha said, calling the issue one of the most difficult and complex topic areas dealt with on the survey.
Coffia, who pushed to have the survey done, said the county has two tools at its disposal to work on affordable housing — the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority that assists in the redevelopment of eligible property, and the Land Bank Authority that uses tax-reverted and other acquired properties for affordable housing and economic development.
“That’s exciting to me because it means we’re not helpless to address the crisis that is, in fact, real in our community,” Coffia said. “There are things we could be doing and I hope we will.”
Arocha said she will share solutions seen in some other communities NRC has worked with that have similar issues as those seen in Grand Traverse County, such as Aspen, Colo., where there is an ongoing clash between residents, business owners, the work force and those who own second homes.
She could also come back and do workshops with the county, she said.
Alger said the report has been shared with community partners.
“Hopefully we can work together to address some of the things that have been brought out by this report,” Alger said. “This offers us a tool to start the discussion.”
