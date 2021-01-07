TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners Rob Hentschel and Ron Clous were re-elected by their board peers to serve two more years as chair and vice-chair, respectively.
Hentschel was approved on a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voting against his appointment. Coffia was nominated to the post, though a vote was not taken.
Clous was approved on a vote of 6-1, with Coffia voting “no.”
The county’s two newest board members were present at the organizational and regular meetings held Wednesday. Penny Morris represents District 4 and replaces Addison “Sonny” Wheelock; Daryl Nelson represents District 6 and replaces Gordie La Pointe. Neither Wheelock or La Pointe sought reelection.
In an appointment left over from last month’s regular meeting, Rodney Kivel will serve on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Kivel was the second choice of an ad hoc committee that interviewed several candidates for three open posts on the commission, including incumbent Whitney Waara.
The ad hoc committee consisted of Hentschel, Clous and Wheelock. The committee’s first choice for the three-year seat was La Pointe, but he was voted down in December and now is no longer interested in the post, according to county Administrator Nate Alger. He was appointed at that time to a three-year term on the Department of Health and Human Services Board.
“We put a lot of faith in the interview ad hoc committees and their recommendations and we need to take that to heart,” Commissioner Brad Jewett said.
Morris, who owns a dance studio, said that in her former partnership with Parks and Rec she has worked with both Kivel and Waara.
“I have very positive opinions of both,” Morris said.
Coffia was in favor of reappointing Waara after having worked with her on the Parks and Rec board, saying Waara did an excellent job.
“There are quite a few new folks that are getting placed on these boards, so for institutional knowledge and stability I think it’s also valuable to reappoint hard-working and good members of commissions,” Coffia said.
The other posts were filled by Jessica Brutzman and Grace Edinger, who in December were appointed to three- and one-year terms.
