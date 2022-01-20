TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County officials identified 11 sectors they’ll focus on when they discuss how to divvy up $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.
County Administrator Nate Alger told county commissioners Wednesday that county executives, working with a consultant, selected 10 committee members — each to represent a sector — with the final member coming in the next few days.
Four county executives will serve on the panel, bringing it to 15. They are Alger, deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth, human resources Director Donna Kinsey and finance Director Dean Bott.
County commissioners decided to pay $50,000 to Lansing-based Public Sector Consultants for its help leading the county through the process of spending the ARPA money it receives. About half the money came in July and is in an interest-bearing account. The rest will come this year.
A livability survey conducted by the county about two years ago that sought input from county residents names mental health treatment, affordable housing and child care the top three needs; all are among the 11 sectors identified.
The recommendation to appoint committee members came from the consultant, Alger said. With one member left to name, just two of the 11 community panelists are women, though U.S. Census figures show about half of the county population is female.
The 11 sectors with their representative committee members are:
- Business, small and large — Jody Trietch, executive director of Northern Michigan Angels and CFO of Boomerang Catapult, both of which are investment firms
- Child care — Seth Johnson, executive director, United Way of Northwest Michigan
- Economic development — Warren Call, president and CEO, Traverse Connect
- Education — Nick Ceglarek, superintendent, Northwest Education Services
- Health care — Matt Wille, president and CEO, Munson Medical Center.
- Housing — Tony Lentych, executive director, Traverse City Housing Commission
- Human services — Chris Hindbaugh, executive director, Addiction Treatment Services
- Philanthropy — Sakura Takano, CEO, Rotary Charities of Traverse City
- Public safety — Greg Bird, emergency manager, Grand Traverse County
- Transportation — Kevin Klein, executive director, Cherry Capital Airport
- Workforce development — Not yet filled
Alger said he heard some concerns that villages, the city and townships are not represented on the committee, something he said was intentional. He said there’s no question they have needs the county can help them with and they will be a part of the process.
“We’ll have that interaction with those local units in a different capacity,” Alger said. “The sectors that we’ve identified represent the entire county and the nature of the work that the members are going to be engaged in needs to have a focus on the community at large.”
Funds can be used in five broad categories that include responding to COVID-19, responding to the economic impacts of COVID, replacing revenue losses from the pandemic, premium pay for eligible workers during the pandemic and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. Behavioral health treatment is named as an acceptable use of funds.
Up to this point municipal recipients of ARPA funding have been operating under interim rules from the U.S. Treasury Department. Final rules have now been published with one significant change to the way lost revenue is calculated, Alger said.
The Treasury Department lets municipalities use a formula that puts expected revenue growth at 4.1 percent, as previously reported. Anything less than that can be claimed as a loss in expected revenue — not actual revenue. The formula shows that the county lost $2.3 million of potential revenue growth in 2020, even though the county did not see a year-over-year decline in income.
County revenue grew by an average of 3.5 percent during the past few years, as previously reported.
Under the new rules municipalities can claim a standard potential loss of $10 million, which makes it easier to report, Alger said. Municipalities can opt to use the previous formula or use the new standard allowance.
“Speaking personally, I kind of like this restriction of that lost revenue calculation because it gave us a better benchmark of what we can use those funds for elsewhere,” Alger said. “But this is going to be allegedly easier to report on ... It may be something we want to look at.”
The first committee meeting will take place at 8 a.m. Feb. 9 at the county governmental center. It is open to the public.
The first task before the committee is establishing a way to consistently and uniformly receive public input, as well as a way to identify spending priorities.
ARPA funds must be allocated by December 2024, with projects completed by December 2026.
