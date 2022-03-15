TRAVERSE CITY — County Administrator Nate Alger thought he was walking into a Senior Services meeting.
Instead, he was honored Monday afternoon for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alger was given the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who could not be at Monday’s event. He was surprised and tearful as he looked around the room full of people that included his family, co-workers, county commissioners, a state senator and representative, photographers and camera crews.
At the beginning of the pandemic many looked to Alger’s leadership in the formation of the Joint Operations Center made up of public and private partners to handle one of the worst crises in recent history.
“Nate was always on the phone with me,” said state Rep. John Roth. “He would tell me, ‘Relax, I know you want 2,000 vaccines right now, but I am getting you 200’ ... You can’t ask for a better guy to be in charge of a pandemic or any kind of emergency.”
Jim Pavelka was interim superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools at the start of the pandemic when decisions were being made about whether schools would close.
“This was a very unique event,” Pavelka said. “None of us could call someone and say, ‘How did you handle this?’ ... This was a crisis like we’ve never seen before. The person that brought us together was Nate Alger.”
Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn said the community has new, stronger relationships because of the people and resources that Alger put together.
The JOC, which once put out daily tallies of the number of people testing positive, those who were sick and hospitalized and those who had died, is now disbanded in what is being called the post-surge recovery phase of COVID-19.
The group also coordinated vaccine clinics and getting people scheduled for a shot in the early days when the demand was high and availability was low, to later, when the county had reached or nearly reached that 70 percent benchmark of community coverage and clinics were held less often.
Soon after the vaccine became available the county partnered with Northwestern Michigan College to open a mass vaccination clinic at the Hagerty Center in mid-January. It was hailed as a statewide model, garnering visits from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.
It remained open until the end of April and during that time more than 22,000 area residents were fully vaccinated.
“It was hands down the most logistically-managed site,” Haley Bennett told the roomful of people Monday. Bennett represents the governor’s office in northern Michigan.
The GTC Health Department will now do a weekly ‘Pulse Check’ that includes trends and gives the county a low, medium or high level. Grand Traverse County as of Friday’s report is medium, meaning those people at high risk of getting COVID should talk to their health care provider about wearing a mask and taking other precautions.
As of Monday there were 31 people hospitalized in the Munson Healthcare system, with 24 of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Alger, former undersheriff with the GTC Sheriff’s Department, said he accepted the Congressional Recognition on behalf of everyone who worked on the JOC.
“Frankly, it’s the cop in me,” he said. “When you seize on an opportunity to take control, you take it.”
He said forming the JOC was the only way to handle the pandemic.
“That’s evidenced by everyone sitting here together. We’re back in close contact. We’re shaking hands.”
