While visiting Florida in winter I’ve written a few columns on outstanding outdoor adventures in the Sunshine State visiting snowbirds might try. Most have been about kayaking, but a few, like the columns on Sanibel Island’s Ding Darling Preserve and the Okefenokee Swamp in northern Florida, were more about hiking. Here’s another hiking experience in southwest Florida that I highly recommend.
On the outskirts of Naples, not far from Sanibel and Fort Myers, a visit to Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is well worth the time. It’s on the western edge of the Everglades. It offers a 2.5-mile boardwalk hike through pine flatwoods, wet prairies, a marsh, and a magnificent old growth bald cypress forest, which is the largest in the world. The trees are estimated to be between 500 and 700 years old. I find walking among them to be an almost Tolkien-like experience when ancient tree-like Ents populated his forests. If only the ancient bald cypress could talk, what tales they might tell.
It’s home to hundreds of alligators, otters, white-tailed deer, and Florida panthers, which have occasionally wandered onto the boardwalk creating some excitement. No one has been threatened by the panthers as they disappear as quickly as they have appeared. It’s known for its birding as a wide variety of wading birds, songbirds and raptors are available year-round. It also houses the largest and most important wood stork rookery in the United States. Walking slowly around the extensive boardwalk you will have many chances at seeing the many birds and wildlife available throughout the swamp.
One sad note I found were the battles fought over dwindling supplies of an endangered species. Around the turn of the last century a busy plume trade existed in south Florida. Local rookeries, because of the money attached to plumes for ladies’ hats at that time, were almost wiped out. Ruthless hunters would go deep into the swamp slaughtering hundreds of thousands of gorgeous wading birds, often with chicks left to starve and die. That is what brought Audubon to action, the realization that to save the birds their habitat must also be saved. Game wardens were hired to stop the slaughter, save the birds and that ecological action helped create the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Today it covers more than 13,000 acres in the heart of southern Florida. It’s a pittance of what the area once looked like with massive cypress forests that, much like Michigan’s white pine plantations, were logged over. The wilderness that you pass through dates back about 600 years, according to the sanctuary.
Strolling along the boardwalk, much of it in shade, the changing breezes, vistas and wildlife keep your focus. You don’t even realize that you are walking close to three miles. The changing views of pinewoods, prairies, marshes, and the impressive size of the trees when you reach the old growth bald cypress capture all my attention. The trees, relatives of California redwood, grow to heights of more than 130 feet with girths up to 25 feet.
It reminded me of our old growth white pine in Hartwick Pines State Park — trees that harken back to a time before we intruded upon their existence. It always leaves me in awe and wonderment to stand among them, something that has lived that long.
Once you head out on the boardwalk into the swamp and its changing environment you quickly understand why people flock here (pun intended).
The constant chatter of birds in the trees can be mesmerizing. Over the years of visiting the sanctuary I’ve found midweek is a better time. Weekends can be crowded, and the constant chatter of people tends to keep wildlife and birds at bay.
