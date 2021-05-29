There are some foods, some flavors, that feel as though they’ve been with me my entire life. Fresh basil is not one of them. I can pinpoint the exact moment I first experienced the sweet, clean, faintly peppered note that tastes like green summertime and begs for a few slices of freshly picked tomato to really make it sing.
I was 19 and home from college for the summer. My best friend and I had decided (without discussion, of course) to spend the summer being grown-ups. We had summer jobs and free room and board with our parents. This left us with some extra money and a longing to live a life of freedom, unbound by parental expectations, collegiate responsibilities, and the daily grind of being young and naive. We wanted to be carefree adults. We wanted to go to fancy restaurants.
As an older gentleman of a certain age, I often look at younger generations with a little smug annoyance.
“Look at them. They think they’ve got it all figured out. Well, they haven’t seen anything yet. I bet they’ve never even …”
Here, I insert whichever of my old guy complaints has gotten under my skin at that particular moment. It could be paying the mortgage, calling the furnace repair guy, or something so mundane as trying to remember that actor’s name who was in that one movie with what’s-her-name, you know, the one with the cat?
Then something so simple as the smell of freshly torn basil brings it all back. We were young once. We wanted it all, the pleasures of adulthood without the responsibilities and consequences. We did dream those dreams, and reach for that freedom. We did go to those fancy restaurants.
That particular night, it was a fancy Italian restaurant called The Aurora. It was bright and airy and had two levels and a large garden atrium in the middle. We were surrounded by the smell of tomatoes and fresh herbs and garlic and grilled meat. The staff hustled from table to table, taking orders and bringing out huge trays loaded with pastas and soups and salads and the most delicious looking cuts of meat. The air bristled with laughter and conversation. This was living.
I have no idea what my friend ordered but I ordered the Spaghetti Aglio E Olio. Literally, spaghetti with garlic and oil. It was the cheapest thing on the menu. We were out to live it up and expand our horizons but I learned something else that night. Fancy restaurants are expensive.
It didn’t matter. We were out, we were having fun, and we could see and smell all the other delicious food. When our food arrived, I was told that my pasta was a little different than what I had ordered. Basil and tomatoes were at their peak and the chef wanted to use them in the spaghetti and would I mind if he had put them in mine? Of course, I didn’t object and was introduced to one of the freshest and most satisfying mingling of flavors I had ever experienced.
They say you never forget your first time and I have certainly never forgotten mine. That basil has remained, pressed into my olfactory memory like a flower between the pages of a book. Every now and then, it comes back to remind me to be a little gentler with younger generations. Let them have their fun and live their best life. They’ll have plenty of time to figure out how tough life can be. Let them taste the basil.
Summertime Spaghetti
1 lb. dried spaghetti
¼ C. extra virgin olive oil
2 T. minced garlic
1 t. crushed red pepper flakes (more or less, to taste)
½ C. minced fresh parsley
1 C. freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnish
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
⅓ C. thinly sliced basil leaves, plus extra for garnish
1 C. small fresh mozzarella balls (ciliegine)
1 ½ C. cooked chicken breast, large dice
Juice and zest of ½ lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup cooking water in the pot.
Heat olive oil in a skillet and add garlic, sauteing until golden. Add red pepper flakes and remove from heat.
In a large bowl, toss the spaghetti with the oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Add the parsley, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and basil and toss again.
Bring the pasta water in the pot back to a simmer. Add the pasta mixture and reheat, stirring and tossing until everything is moistened.
Add the mozzarella balls and chicken and stir gently until ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the pasta. Add the lemon juice and zest and stir again. Taste and add salt and pepper if necessary.
Serve individual portions in pasta bowls topped with more Parmesan cheese and garnished with basil leaves.
