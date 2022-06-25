I’m not much of a golfer. I’m really not even good enough to be called a duffer or a hack. In fact, I’ve only played golf twice in my life. For those of you who love golf and also those who resoundingly loathe the sport; bear with me. This story has little to do with actual golf.
The first time I played, I was with my brother on a municipal course in the U.P. I hooked and sliced everything so badly that my golf shots ended up looking more like scatter shots, many ending up on someone else’s fairway. Everyone on the course that day got to “play through.” It wasn’t until the sixth or seventh hole of the small, nine-hole course that actually got something right, got ahold of the ball, and sent it sailing down the middle of my own fairway, very close to the green.
“Okay,” I told myself. “I can see how people get addicted to this game.”
My next shot sliced hard to the right, nearly taking out a small cluster of actual golfers gathered on a neighboring green. I probably wouldn’t be joining the PGA tour any time soon.
Flash forward six or seven years to my second golf outing. I was working at a lodge in Gustavus, Alaska. Given all the natural beauty and adventure available in Glacier Bay, one wouldn’t think there would be a need for a golf course but there it was. Someone had inherited a parcel of flat land surrounded by sea and mountains so, like anyone else would do in that situation, he turned it into a ragtag little nine hole golf course. It was on the honor system. You left your eight dollars for a round in a cigar box in the shack that served as a clubhouse, grabbed a set of clubs, and hit the links.
The day I played, most of my foursome was as inexperienced as me. Rick, the grizzled ski bum who spent most winters in Jackson Hole, was a little more experienced than the rest of us and served as our group leader. Somehow, our merry band of kitchen workers made it to the fifth hole without a mishap.
As we were walking down the fairway to find our scattered balls, Rick told us that on the far side of the green was a huge patch of wild strawberries. We all agreed that the first four holes of whacking and chasing had been pretty strenuous and maybe we should hunker down for a while to have a little impromptu feast.
We finally made it to the green and, many putts later, everyone sank their balls. We all raced to the strawberry patch, plopped ourselves down and began to devour the berries. Another foursome approached the green and we waved them on and gave them the hack golfers’ battle cry.
“Play through, play through. We’re going to be here a while.”
A half hour later we were still sitting in the patch, talking and enjoying each other’s company. Another golfer approached and we were about to raise the cry for them to play through when Rick said, “Keep calm. It’s not a golfer.”
We looked up and sure enough, it was a black bear. We had ignored the first rule of golf in Alaska. Where there are berries, there are bears. All of us knew not to panic or make any sudden moves. As we sidled away, we started a new chant in low and calm tones.
“Hey bear, hey bear. Just a bunch of dumb humans here. Didn’t mean to eat your berries, you can have the rest of them.”
He did just that. Ignoring us, he plopped down in the middle of what was left of the berry patch and started shoveling them into his mouth with great swipes of his huge paws. Our round was finished and as we left the course we ran into another party just finishing up on the third hole.
“Might want to skip number five,” Rick said. “There’s a big fella down there who doesn’t want to be disturbed.”
Fresh strawberries in season are one of the greatest pleasures on earth.
My favorite way to showcase fresh strawberries is with the German confection Schaum Torte. Light and airy, sweet and creamy and smothered with as many strawberries as is humanly possible, it’s the epitome of decadent summer desserts.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Schaum Torte{/span}
8 egg whites
1 t. white vinegar
½ t. cream of tartar
2 ⅓ C. sugar, divided
1 pt. whipping cream
1 t. vanilla
3 C. sliced fresh strawberries
Preheat conventional oven to 300 degrees. With a hand mixer or the whisk attachment on a stand mixer, beat together the egg whites, vinegar, and cream of tartar.
Slowly pour in 2 cups of sugar while beating. Continue to beat until soft, glossy peaks form.
Spray or butter two, 9-inch pie tins and place equal amounts of egg whites in each. Place pans in a preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes.
Reduce heat to 250 degrees and bake for another 40 minutes. Turn off oven and let schaum tortes cool for another 2-3 hours. While the tortes are cooling, whip the heavy cream with a clean whisk, hand beater, or stand mixer until soft peaks form. Add the remaining sugar and vanilla slowly while whipping until stiff peaks form.
Build the schaum torte by spreading whipped cream on one of the tortes and sprinkling it with strawberry slices.
Top with the other torte and the rest of the strawberries. Dollop the remaining whipped cream onto the strawberries and serve.
