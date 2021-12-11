‘Mom, I haven’t seen him since high school and I barely talked to him then. Couldn’t you feed stray cats instead of asking my old friends over for Christmas? Yes … I already said we’d be there by 10. OK … I love you, too.”
Holly looked over at Cameron and shook her head.
“She can’t help herself. She’s like the Ghost of Christmas Present. She just asked our neighbor to be there tomorrow, and he’s bringing his son Nicky. I guess she saw Colin while she was out at the bird feeder and …that’s my mom.”
Shortly after 10:30 the next morning, Holly and Cameron pulled into the slushy driveway to see her Dad patching a drooping inflatable reindeer with duct tape.
“Holly, honey, we missed you yesterday. It seemed too quiet for Christmas with Junior at the ski hill and you on the road. Well, your mother is making up for it today. And this must be Cameron. Good to meet ya.”
They opened the door to a warm blast of turkey-scented air and the whine of an ancient Mixmaster.
“Holly,” called her mother. “Dad can take your bag upstairs and show Cameron where he’s sleeping. Get the tablecloth out of the dryer and come into the kitchen.”
Eight chairs crowded around the dining room table, a poinsettia sat on the windowsill, steam rose from pots on the stove, and her mother’s gray curls escaped from her lopsided ponytail. It was all nearly as it should be, but there were two important fixtures missing.
“Where’s Auntie Gloria?” asked Holly after giving her mother a giant bear hug, tugging her ponytail, and starting to spread the tablecloth.
“Your brother is picking her up now,” answered Holly’s mother. “We wanted her to stay over with us last night, but she wanted to stay at their house.”
Auntie Gloria and Grammie had been roommates for nearly 20 years until Grammie passed last summer. Their color commentary from the dining room table had been the soundtrack of every Christmas that Holly could remember.
The next hour was a flurry of hellos, clinking glasses, dropped spoons and getting the belated Christmas lunch on the table. Auntie Gloria was seated comfortably with her signature Christmas cocktail, an RC Cola with a splash of peppermint schnapps. She caught up on the neighborhood gossip with Colin from next door. Nicky chatted with Junior about his job at the ski hill and Holly’s dad, Ron, offered Cameron a chair.
“How about a drink?” Ron asked.
“I’ll take a single malt Scotch.” answered Cameron.
“Sure”, said Ron. “I think I’ve got some Canadian Club in the back of the cupboard.”
Cameron wrinkled his nose and said, “I guess I’ll just have a Coke.”
“An RC it is,” said Ron.
Nicky nodded to Holly as he came into the kitchen from the living room.
“I brought something,” he said.
Holly followed him as he opened the kitchen door and picked up a baking pan from the jumbled screen porch. He turned quickly to come back in and bumped into Holly, nearly dropping the pan.
Holly laughed.
“If this were a romcom, they would call this a ‘meet cute.’ What’s in the pan?”
Nicky grinned and pulled back the foil covering to reveal creamy fluff sprinkled with cherries and nuts.
“Pineapple salad. It’s your Grammie’s recipe. My dad got it from her a few years ago. I heard it was your favorite.”
“You’re right, I do love Grammie’s pineapple salad. It should be about time to eat, why don’t you put it with the other desserts?”
“But it’s called salad,” teased Nicky.
Holly laughed. “Well yeah, but Grammie would have served it as a dessert.”
Holly missed her grandmother. Grammie had always been there, a guiding presence in her life. She thought that celebrating Christmas would be hard this year, and it was.
“Holly,” her mother called, snapping her out of her reverie. “Please finish setting the table, and use Grammie’s good silver.
“Sure thing, Mom.” As Holly carried the silverware to the table, she felt her Grammie with her and her spirits lifted.
After the shuffle for everyone to find their places, the turkey was carved, potatoes were passed and gravy was poured. Happy chatter filled the room. Holly had been worried about how Cameron would fit in, but he seemed to be holding his own.
She listened to him talk about the jobs he was applying for around the country.
“Not really what I wanted to share with the family over Christmas dinner,” she thought. “But at least he’s making conversation.”
When the meal was over, Holly started to clear the table to make room for dessert.
“I can help with that,” said Nicky. “Why don’t you relax?”
Holly thanked him and turned to ask Cameron if he could help as well but he was gone. She found him in the living room, feet up in her dad’s recliner, a basketball game blaring from the television.
“Hey, these things are really comfortable,” he said, patting the arm of the recliner. “I should get one. Those desserts look great. Grab us a couple and we can watch the end of the Knicks game.”
“You can stay here if you like. I’m going to spend some time with my family.”
Holly went back into the dining room and sat down next to Nicky. Nicky set a plate of pineapple salad down in front of her. “Thanks.” She smiled and dug in. “This is delicious.”
After a while, Cameron came back in, grabbed a big helping of chocolate pie and a spoon and sat down on the other side of Holly. Auntie Gloria pointed at him with her thumb.
“He’s a good eater, that one.” She jabbed the air with her thumb for emphasis.
After everyone had their fill, and a little more, Holly, her mom, and great-aunt began cleaning up the kitchen. Again, Nicky offered his services.
“That’s okay, said Holly. “We’ve got this. Why don’t you talk to Cameron a little. It would be nice for him to get to know someone here his own age.”
The three women were busy doing the dishes and catching up when Holly’s mom gave a gasp of surprise.
“Just look at this spoon,” she said. “It’s all tarnished. I know I polished them all this morning. I can’t believe I would have missed one.”
“It’s got chocolate on it,” said Holly. “It must have been Cameron’s. I think he was the only one eating the chocolate pie.”
“He was,” said Auntie Gloria. “There was only one piece missing from the pie tin. One big piece.”
“I still don’t get it,” said Holly’s mom. “How did Cameron manage to tarnish your Grammie’s good silver?”
“Well,” said Holly. “Try to explain this.”
She pulled a spoon from Nicky’s pineapple salad. It was a brilliant gleaming gold.
“Let me see that”, said Auntie Gloria as she took the spoon from Holly. “That is your Grammie’s pattern alright. It’s from the same set. Wait a minute, this was in Nicky’s pineapple salad, wasn’t it?”
“Yeah”, said Holly. “And the tarnished spoon was on Cameron’s pie plate. What does that matter?”
“What does that matter?” asked Auntie Gloria, waving the spoon at her for emphasis. “I think your Grammie is trying to tell you something.”
364 days later, Holly’s Dad and Nicky are sweeping fluffy snow off the inflatable reindeer. Holly pokes her head outside.
“Get inside, you two. It’s Christmas and there are cookies to be eaten.”
As the men stomp the snow off their boots and enter the screen porch, Nicky pauses under a sprig of mistletoe, takes Holly in his arms and gives her a big kiss.
“What was that for?” Holly asks.
“What is anything for?” replies Nicky. “For Christmas. For taking a chance on me. For pineapple salad.”
“For Grammie,” says Holly.
“For Grammie,” says Nicky.
As many of you know, I like to end the year with a little haunted holiday fiction. While the story may be made up, pineapple salad is most definitely real. Simple to prepare and easy to love, it’s one of those guilty pleasures that highbrow foodies publicly disdain but secretly crave. Take it from Grammie, it’ll be the hit of any party.
Grammie’s Pineapple Salad
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 C. sugar, divided
16 oz. whipped topping
1 20-oz. can crushed pineapple, drained
1 C. crushed pretzels
1/2 C. butter, melted
1/4 C. chopped maraschino cherries
1/4 C. cup chopped pistachios
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and a half cup of the sugar until fluffy.
Fold in the whipped topping then the crushed pineapple. Cover and refrigerate.
Combine the crushed pretzels, butter, and the remaining sugar. Press into a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and bake for 7 minutes. Remove and cool on a wire rack.
When crust has cooled, top with pineapple cream cheese mixture.
Sprinkle maraschino cherries and pistachios over top, if desired.
Chill for 20 minutes, cut and serve.
