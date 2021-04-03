Spring is finally here. The snow has melted, the sun is shining, and a warm and gentle breeze is blowing away the winter blues. Songbirds are singing and that pernicious pileated woodpecker is boring gigantic holes into a dead beech tree in my backyard. I poke my head out the window and breath in the fresh, warming air of vernal bliss. But wait, what’s this? Something cold, white, and wet on my nose. I look up and see more, falling lazily, languidly from a graying sky. As I flutter another from my eyelashes, I realize how quickly our expectations can be turned. That brief false spring has given way to snow, and more snow, and even more snow.
Later, as I’m shoveling my driveway for the umpteenth time this year, I’m reminded of quite possibly the most glorious early spring day of my life. I was about 10 years old and it was a late March Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie. The weather had been gradually warming but there was still over a foot of snow on the ground.
Like most Saturdays when I was young, I woke with big expectations for the day. My dad, the meteorologist, said that a warm front was moving in and we might be seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures. My mom, the realist, said that I could still catch a cold and I should still wear a jacket. After a delicious pancake breakfast, I grabbed my jacket and headed out the door.
My dad proved to be right. In the two and a half block walk to my friend’s house, it felt like the temperature had risen at least 15 degrees. When I arrived, my friend and his sister were dragging their lawn chairs out of the garage. They invited me to join them and motioned for me to grab another chair.
As I dragged the third chair from the garage, I asked, “So what’s the plan? Are we going to build a fort with the chairs and have an iceball fight? Use them to get up on the roof and jump into that big snow pile?”
“No”, my friend’s sister answered. “We’re going to sit in them. Sit in them and soak up the sun.”
And we did. We pushed the chairs down into the softening snow and plopped down, faces turned toward the late morning sun. Despite my early misgivings, I enjoyed myself. The intentionality of just sitting in the sun with friends was strangely liberating. As the sun continued to rise and the air warmed, we took our jackets off, draped them over the backs of our chairs, and sat back down. In the bright spring sun.
I looked over at my friend and said, “This is great.”
He looked at me, smiled, and said, “Yeah, it is, isn’t it?”
His sister just grinned and said, “Told you.”
The high temperature that day was 72. Two days later, it dropped into the high 20s and we got 5 inches of snow in a late winter weather event. The rest of the spring progressed gradually and the snow finally disappeared in late April. By then we were ready for spring, it wouldn’t sneak up on us again. We had the memory of that day to get us through. That one perfectly wonderful day when we slowed down and enjoyed the sun and nothing else.
Living in northern Michigan, we’ve all become accustomed to springs that arrive in fits and starts. Like your wardrobe, your menu should be able to handle a little bit of anything and everything. I like this soup for just that reason. The freshness of the peas, fennel, and herbs look forward to the warmth and regeneration of spring while the savory broth and hearty meatballs are there to lift you up if the snow continues to fall.
Green Meatball and Pasta Soup
Meatballs:
½ small onion, finely diced
½ C. parsley, finely chopped
1 T. fresh dill, finely chopped
2 t. fennel seeds
⅓ C. plain Greek yogurt
2 t. kosher salt
½ t. black pepper
1 lb. ground pork
Soup:
1 T. olive oil
½ small onion, thinly sliced
2 T. minced garlic
¾ medium fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
4 C. chicken broth
1 C. fresh snap peas, coarsely chopped
½ C. fresh or frozen English peas
1 T. red wine vinegar
2 C. cooked acini di pepe or other small pasta
Salad:
2 C. baby spinach
¼ fennel bulb, thinly sliced
3 T. fresh dill, roughly chopped
¼ C. parsley leaves, roughly chopped
½ C. fresh snap peas, thinly sliced on a bias
2 t. olive oil
1 t. red wine vinegar
Shaved Parmesan cheese
Combine all meatball ingredients and form into walnut-sized balls. Be careful not to pack them too hard.
Heat olive oil over medium high heat in a large Dutch oven or other large, thick-bottomed pot.
Brown meatballs in batches,making sure to leave enough room to roll meatballs around for even browning.
When meatballs are golden and beginning to brown (they don’t have to be cooked through, they will finish in the broth), remove them to a paper lined platter and reduce the heat to medium.
Add onion, garlic, and fennel and saute until they begin to soften. Season with salt and pepper Add broth and bring to a simmer.
Add vinegar and adjust seasoning.
Return meatballs to soup and simmer while you prepare salad.
In a medium bowl, combine all salad ingredients except parmesan cheese and toss to coat with vinegar and oil.
To assemble: place ⅓ cup pasta and 3 meatballs in each bowl. Ladle broth and vegetables over to cover and top with salad. Garnish with shaved Parmesan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.