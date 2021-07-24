I was working as a kitchen supervisor at a lodge in Glacier Bay, Alaska. I had never fished in the ocean before, so, for my birthday, my boss decided to take me out on one of the fishing vessels owned by the resort.
We would be trolling for salmon and jigging near the bottom for halibut. I had caught salmon in the Great Lakes before but had never fished for halibut. Even though jigging off the bottom is a pretty boring way to fish, the fact that halibut can weigh upwards of 500 pounds made me pretty excited to give it a try. The resort’s accountant, an avid photographer, came along as well. Her trophy would be humpback whale photos, hopefully leaping out of the water in a full breach.
We started early, reaching our first destination near Pleasant Island around nine in the morning. We trolled along the island’s reef in search of Coho and King salmon. After catching a few smaller fish, I hooked into a nice coho. It leaped twice as I struggled to bring it to the boat, nearly throwing the hook. It was a beautiful fish, it’s silver scales glistening in the sun as I hoisted it into the boat. At 26 inches long and about 12 pounds, I knew there would be grilled salmon that night for all of us.
After a few more passes and a few more salmon landed by my boatmates, my boss decided to move on to halibut. I downplayed my excitement but inside I was jumping up and down and cheering with all my might. The salmon had been a nice fish and a fun fight but this was what I was here for, a monster halibut.
We headed to a spot directly out from the tip of the island. The fish finder told us that the depth dropped from 80 to 120 feet and there appeared to be plenty of smaller fish in the area for the halibut to feed on. We dropped anchor and rigged heavy poles with massive jig heads and curly plastic tails. Some herring were chopped up for chum and thrown overboard. Hopefully the appetizers would get the halibut in the mood for our main course jigs.
As we were lowering our jigs to the bottom, we noticed a distant mist of water spouting into the air from the ocean’s surface. It was the blow of a humpback whale. The accountant set her rod down and picked up her camera. This was the moment she had been waiting for.
With one eye on our lines and the other on the whale in the distance, my boss and I gently raised and lowered our jigs, hoping to entice the flat, ugly predators on the ocean floor to take a little bite. The accountant was watching the whale activity through her viewfinder, willing it to move in closer so she could get that trophy photo.
Just then a cry of, “Fish on!” went up from my boss and his rod doubled over. He reeled for what seemed like a lifetime before the giant fish came up alongside the boat and showed us its white belly. He handed me his rod and grabbed a gaff from the bottom of the boat. He reached over the side, slid the gaff through its gills, and hauled it on board. Using a knife, he killed it quickly and put it on ice in a large cooler.
It wasn’t a giant halibut, probably about 50 pounds. That sounds big but when you consider that the Alaskan line fishing record is 459 pounds, this one was small in comparison. Still, a 50 pound fish is a 50-pound fish.
Inspired by that success, I put my full concentration on my line and moved my jig in such a way that no halibut in its right mind could resist. Up and down, up and down. Wait for the jig to move off course a little.
“There are two of them, two humpies” said the accountant, not able to contain her excitement. “And they’re moving this way. I should be able to get a great shot.”
I felt my jig pause in its descent a little before it should have hit bottom. I jerked the pole up quickly and the jig just stopped. I kept pulling and reeling and it started coming slowly to the surface. Far from being thrilling, it felt like I was reeling in the world’s largest boot and it just happened to be full of lead.
When I finally got the fish to the surface, it didn’t just go belly up and wait for the gaff. It took one look at us with its beady little eyes and dove back down to the depths. My drag screaming, I let it dive. When it finally stopped, I began the process of bringing it back up. This time, my boss was waiting, gaff in hand. My fish was not as big as his, probably about 30 pounds, but I was happy. It had actually done a little fighting and would be more than enough to serve at our staff dinner.
As we were putting the fish on ice, I noticed that the whales had gotten very close. The accountant was oblivious to our fish-related activity and was happily snapping away whenever the whales blew or broke the surface. My boss said that humpbacks and halibut would sometimes feed in the same area and it wasn’t uncommon to see them together.
I looked up and suddenly saw a giant eye looking right at me. This is a form of breach known as spyhopping and the whale was doing it about 100 feet from our boat. Just then, the accountant pointed her camera over my shoulder and started snapping at something on the opposite side of the boat. It was a perfect whaletail, suspended on the horizon. It disappeared into the water with a little flip and the whale was down for another dive. We were surrounded.
“We’ll stay a little longer so she can get a few more pictures,” my boss, nodding at the accountant. He handed me an oar.
“Pound the bottom of the boat so they know we’re here. We don’t want them to breach when they’re right underneath us.”
He and I pounded the boat for all we were worth as the accountant burned through her film. The whales were visible below the surface and seemed to be circling the boat. As we pounded, one of the whales swam directly under the boat. We decided it was time to go home.
That night, back at the lodge, we sat in the employee dining hall and recounted the day’s events to our stunned and jealous coworkers. When the grilled salmon and halibut Alyeska were served, everyone forgot their petty jealousy and dug in, vowing that they would be the next to have a great Alaskan fishing adventure.
Halibut Alyeska is ubiquitous in coastal Alaska. It’s a casserole made from a few simple ingredients and tastes much better than it should. It’s also one of those dishes that everyone wants to claim as their own. I personally have met three people who told me they invented it. While I won’t lay claim to having developed the original, I will take credit for this Midwestern variation.
Whitefish Alyeska
3 T. melted butter
1 small onion, diced fine
1 ½ lbs. skinless whitefish fillets, cut in 2-3 inch pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
½ C. mayonnaise
½ C. sour cream
1 T. flour
2 t. fresh squeezed lemon juice
½ t. dried dill
½ C. shredded cheddar cheese
½ C. breadcrumbs or crushed saltines
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with melted butter. Scatter diced onion over bottom of pan. Place whitefish on top of onion. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, sour cream, flour, and lemon juice together.
Spread mixture evenly over whitefish. Top with dill, cheese, and breadcrumbs or saltines.
Place, uncovered, in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until topping is brown and a thermometer placed in the middle of the casserole reads 165 degrees.
