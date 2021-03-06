The emergency alert sirens were blaring as we drove into town. People were hurrying to find shelter and the sky had turned to shades of violet, gold, and chartreuse. I was unable to process my surroundings, couldn’t put these things together in a way that would explain what was happening. My wife took one look at the bruised sky and knew.
“Tornado’s coming, we need to find a place to stay right now.”
We had driven to Duluth, Minnesota for a weekend get-away with no real plan other than to find a place to stay and see what there was to see. This proposition seems strange and maybe even a little foolhardy now. You didn’t have hotel reservations? Why didn’t you check the weather on your way up, you would have known about the tornado warnings? But, that’s just the way we did things in the neanderthal days of the 20th century.
We found a chain hotel just off the main thoroughfare with clean rooms, cable television, and way too many mirrors on the walls. As we settled in, my wife explained to me that the green we saw in the sky was a good indicator that a tornado could be on the way. We turned on the weather channel and waited for updates.
Maybe it’s because Duluth is on Lake Superior and tornadoes are discouraged by the cold air from the big lake. Maybe it’s because Duluth is built into a hillside and is shielded from tornadoes that depend on long stretches of flat land to build up momentum. Whatever the case, tornadoes are typically an uncommon occurrence on the western tip of Lake Superior. We just happened to stumble on a once in a decade event. Lucky us.
As we hunkered down and waited for updates, I noticed a low, rumbling noise. Could this be another sign of impending doom? I asked my wife, the tornado expert, if she could hear it.
“Can’t you hear that? It’s like a cross between rolling thunder and a train pulling out of the station. What does it mean?”
“No, I don’t hear it but I bet you’re getting pretty hungry. I know I am, we haven’t eaten since breakfast.”
Oh yeah, that’s my stomach grumbling. I was getting pretty hungry. I certainly didn’t want to venture out under threat of a tornado and to make a delivery person do the same seemed unfair. We decided to wait it out.
Three games of cribbage later, the television screen flashed and a local weather person came on to tell us that disaster had been averted and the twister had veered north and died trying to head out onto Lake Superior. We breathed a sigh of relief and decided to order takeout from a nearby Chinese restaurant.
When the food arrived, it filled the room with that sesame/soy/ginger/garlic smell that should be bottled and sold as “Chinese Takeout” room spray. We opened the cartons of lo mein, white rice, and sesame chicken and, after the application of appropriate condiments from little plastic packages, began to eat.
As hungry as we were, all the food was fantastic. But, all hyperbole aside, the sesame chicken was especially so. Still a little crispy under its blanket of sweet and savory citrus sauce, the chicken was tender and juicy. Surrounded by a multitude of sesame seeds and a lone broccoli spear, it bordered on perfection.
I’ve spent a long time trying to hit that sesame chicken sweet spot again. After many takeout orders and numerous failed attempts on my own, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’ll never be quite the same without the imminent threat of a tornado as an appetizer. This recipe, however, comes close. If you feel the need to alter the ingredients a little to hit your own personal sesame chicken nirvana, feel free to do so. Take it from me, it’s worth it.
Orange Sesame Chicken
Chicken:
⅓ C. cornstarch
2 t. salt
½ t. white pepper
2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1” chunks
Vegetable oil
Sauce:
½ C. honey
¼ C. granulated sugar
¼ C. soy sauce
¼ C. orange juice
1 T. rice wine vinegar
1 T. Sriracha (optional)
2 t. minced fresh garlic
2 t. grated fresh ginger
1 T. cornstarch dissolved in 1 tablespoon cold water
1 T. toasted sesame oil
3 T. toasted sesame seeds, divided
2 green onions, thinly sliced
Chicken:
In a large bowl, whisk together ⅓ cup cornstarch with the salt and white pepper. Add the chicken chunks and toss to coat.
Pour vegetable oil ½ inch deep in a large skillet or 1 inch deep in a wok. Heat on high until oil becomes wavy.
Add half the chicken and fry, turning occasionally until chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Remove and drain on paper towels. Set aside in a warm place. Repeat with the second batch of chicken. Discard the oil when finished.
Sauce:
Whisk together the honey, sugar, soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, Sriracha, garlic, and ginger.
Add to a small saucepan and heat over medium high. Simmer for 5-7 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly.
Whisk cornstarch slurry into the sauce. Continue whisking until it is fully incorporated and sauce is thickened. Remove from heat.
Stir the sesame oil and 2 tablespoons sesame seeds into the sauce.
Sesame Chicken:
In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the sauce. Heat pan over medium heat and add chicken and sauce, stirring gently to reheat.
Sprinkle with remaining sesame seeds and green onions and serve with white rice and steamed broccoli, if so desired.
