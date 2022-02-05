“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”
— Charles M. Schulz
What is your earliest memory of eating chocolate? Think hard, I want an honest answer. Go ahead, I’ve got time. I can wait. Still having trouble coming up with a specific memory? I get it, I can’t either. For most of us, chocolate is sewn into the very fabric of our lives. Even if you don’t consider yourself a chocoholic or even a regular consumer, chocolate is alway there, lurking in the background, waiting for a moment of weakness.
When I first thought about writing this column, my plan was simple. Valentine’s Day is coming, I should write something about Valentine’s Day. What does Valentine’s day mean, what long lost memories do I have that I can dig up and share? There were the little novelty cards that you buy in bulk so you can give one to every child in class and no one feels left out, the candy hearts with small proclamations of love stamped on them in all caps, and then there was chocolate. Lots and lots of chocolate.
Chocolate. Because when you get right down to it, Valentine’s Day is about two things; chocolate and love. I don’t consider myself to be an expert on affairs of the heart and besides, this is a food column. Chocolate it is.
Which brings me to my current quandary. What was my earliest memory of chocolate? I recall many candy hearts on Valentine’s day, maybe a chocolate bunny or egg around Easter time, and little fun-size candy bars on Halloween, but none of those are my earliest memories.
If I go back earlier, I remember a chocolate birthday cake, or at least I think I do. Maybe it’s more of a recollection of a picture of me in a high chair with dark brown crumbles spread across the tray and chocolate frosting smeared in the general vicinity of my mouth. I could tell by the way my eyes lit up that I was really enjoying that cake.
I remember running errands with my father and being treated to a 3 Musketeers bar for being a good helper. In this case, being a good helper probably meant behaving and staying out of his way while he did what he needed to do. I remember getting a little change and immediately running down to the corner store to spend it on a Charleston Chew because it was the biggest candy bar you could get. And how could I forget licking the beaters after my mom whipped up a batch of chocolate frosting. Pure joy and a great workout for your tongue.
As memorable as all these things are, none of them are the original, that primal chocolate memory that set the tone for all future interactions with chocolate. I know it’s there, I just don’t have access to it. Maybe that’s just as well. It’s always good to keep a little mystery in a relationship.
And there I go, giving relationship advice. I guess I just can’t help myself.
Chocolate Ganache
Chocolate ganache is the basis of so many chocolate treats and a great weapon in your dessert arsenal. Here, I use it to make a decadent filling for a French toast sandwich. Perfect for a casual dessert, an indulgent brunch, or just an after-school snack, it proves the axiom that everything tastes better with chocolate.
1 C. chocolate chips (any variety)
2 T. butter
¾ C. heavy cream
2 T. brewed coffee
Pinch of salt
In a small, heavy-bottomed sauce pan, melt chocolate chips and butter over medium low heat, stirring with a rubber spatula.
Meanwhile, heat cream in another small saucepan or a microwave until it is warm to the touch. Slowly pour cream into chocolate mixture, stirring constantly, until fully incorporated and chocolate has a smooth, glossy appearance.
Stir in coffee and salt and remove from heat.
Ganache may be used as a sauce or glaze after cooling slightly, as filling after it sits for 30-40 minutes, or formed into balls and rolled in cocoa to make truffles after several hours of cooling.
Chocolate French Toast Sandwiches
4 large eggs
⅔ C. milk or half-n-half
1 t. vanilla extract
2 T. sugar
Pinch of salt
8 slices rustic french or Italian bread
Pan spray or vegetable oil
Chocolate ganache
Powdered sugar
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, and salt. Pour into a shallow pan or pie tin. Spray a cast iron or electric skillet with pan spray or coat lightly with oil. Heat to medium, about 325 degrees.
Dip bread slices in egg mixture for about 30 second, making sure to coat both sides. Fry on skillet until golden brown then flip and brown the other side. Reserve and allow to cool slightly.
Make sure ganache is slightly thickened but still spreadable, like peanut butter.
Spread four of the slices of French toast with a generous amount of ganache and top with the other four slices to make sandwiches. Place sandwiches on the griddle and heat on both sides until ganache begins to melt.
Remove and sprinkle liberally with powdered sugar. Slice each sandwich in half and arrange on plates to serve. A little fresh fruit on the side might be nice.
