There’s never a bad time for chicken wild rice soup, but last night was especially good. With temperatures still hovering in the 50s, I was finishing up some yard work, raking and composting leaves and picking up sticks. By the time it started to get dark, I realized I had accumulated quite a large pile of sticks, fallen limbs and other assorted brush. All things that wouldn’t compost easily in my little bin.
There was no wind, the wood was dry enough, it was a perfect night for a little fire in the fire pit.
I had some bread dough rising in the house and enough ingredients to make some soup in the refrigerator. I would make the soup and keep it warm on the stove, put the bread in the oven, build the fire and work on burning that branch and brush pile. With any luck, my wife would be home from work just as the bread was coming out of the oven. We could each have a slice with some butter to stave off the hunger, sit and enjoy the fire for a while and then go back inside for a proper supper.
It had been a busy couple of weeks with end-of-summer projects taking longer than expected (the unseasonably beautiful weather may have had something to do with it) and the holiday season looming. It felt good to slow down a little and concentrate on making a meal.
I decided to make chicken wild rice soup. Hearty with chunky vegetables and plenty of wild rice and rich with cream, it seemed like the perfect choice as the day took on a chill after sundown. As I simmered the wild rice and chopped the vegetables, I thought about how I should write a column about wild rice soup. I didn’t think I’d written one before, that would be great. I’d tell you all about my love of wild rice and the sometimes rocky relationship I’ve had with the grain and ... This was all starting to sound a little familiar.
I checked my archives and yes, I had done a column on wild rice soup, and how you can’t take it off the menu in a restaurant in northern Wisconsin. I had also included a little sketch of a recipe that, in retrospect, seemed a little vague. I remember that I received a couple of emails calling my attention to this and wondering if I could share a more complete recipe. I decided to do it right this time. If I was going to talk about wild rice soup, give them the recipe. Read ahead and you will find just that, a full recipe for chicken wild rice soup, complete with measurements, times, and temperatures.
My wife got home just as the bread was coming out of the oven.
She suggested we take our hunks of fresh buttered bread along with mugs of wild rice soup and a little wine outside and enjoy our simple supper in the warmth and glow of the waning fire.
We sat and watched the gentle flames dancing in the darkness and a few errant sparks climbing into the night sky. I thought about how we all needed a moment to slow down and enjoy simple things. Sometimes those things are a mug of soup and a warming autumn fire.
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
2 T. olive oil
1 small onion, diced
2 medium carrots, sliced into rounds
2 stalks celery, sliced
8 oz. fresh mushrooms, quartered
1 T. minced fresh garlic (or to taste)
4 oz. dry white wine
2 qt. chicken broth
1 t. chopped fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried
¼ C. melted butter
¼ C. flour
2 C. cooked wild rice
2 C. cooked chicken, cubed
1 C. heavy cream or half and half
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oil in a 6-quart, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium high heat. Add vegetables and saute until they begin to sweat. Add minced garlic and saute for another minute, stirring frequently,
Add white wine and simmer to cook out alcohol, about 2 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and bring to a boil.
Reduce to a simmer and add thyme.
Continue to simmer until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine flour and butter to form a roux.
When vegetables are tender, whisk roux into simmering soup, making sure it is fully incorporated to avoid lumps.
Simmer for another 10 minutes, stirring frequently from the bottom to ensure no flour sticks and burns.
Add the wild rice, chicken and cream and season to taste with salt and pepper.
