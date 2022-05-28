I love to read. It would only seem natural that I would want to share that love of reading with others. Maybe with a group of people, gathered together with the expressed purpose of sharing their love of reading. Maybe this group of people has decided that they will all read the same book and, when they get together to share their love of reading, will discuss what they love about that one particular book. That really sounds like something that a book-lover like myself might be interested in, doesn’t it?
Strangely, up until a few months ago, I had never been a member of a book club. I’m sure this has something to do with the (mostly untrue) stereotype of “book” clubs being more about sipping wine and gossiping than actually discussing books. It may also have something to do with my unwillingness to commit to another monthly obligation in my already busy life. If you’d like to know how busy my life is, just ask my television, we have a standing engagement every night after work.
I suspect that the real reason is a little different. It has to do with my increasing reluctance to put myself out there and meet new people. Even worse, I’ve been unwilling to admit to myself that I may have social anxiety. All my life, I’ve been the gregarious one. The one most likely to go out of my way to meet people and to attempt to make a genuine connection with them. The overquoted phrase “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met” held some real meaning in my life.
Over the past few years, I’ve been increasingly reluctant to put myself in situations where I would be interacting with strangers. I no longer had that strong desire to make new connections, new friends. Of course, COVID-19 hasn’t helped. The need for social distancing created an excuse to remain insular, a crutch to help me hobble along on my newly burgeoning social phobia. It wasn’t good.
When my brother called me last fall about being in the doldrums and wanting to read something other than eco-fiction and political nonfiction to try to break out of his funk, the conversation eventually came around to a book club. The problem was, he lives in Nevada and I live in Michigan. Okay, it would have to be virtual. Next problem, who in their right minds would want to be in a virtual book club with a couple of aging, borderline neurotic brothers? Relatives, obviously. I suggested a couple of cousins that I knew shared a love of reading, contacted them and got them interested, and, just like that, the Little Cousins Book Club was born. After overcoming a lot of logistical difficulties we held our first book discussion. We probably did more catching up and rehashing old family stories than actually discussing Christopher Moore’s “Lamb” but that’s what book clubs are for, right?
After our first successful discussion, a couple more cousins asked if they could join in and our group grew. Our conversations became more centered on the actual book and less on family gossip. Our collective viewpoints became broader and richer. I began to see my cousins as more than just a bunch of kids I used to hang out with at holidays and family reunions. We were all vibrant, thoughtful, interesting adults who enjoyed talking about books, and that was something special.
I know, talking virtually about books with a bunch of guys I’ve known my whole life isn’t the same as going out and meeting new people. It’s a start, a first small step. Maybe it’s the confidence builder I need to go back out into the world and interact with real people. Maybe it’s that little shove out of my isolationist nest that will turn me into the guy who likes to make friends again. I certainly hope so. But, even if it isn’t all those things, it’s a great group of people and the perfect place to talk about books.
The last book the Little Cousins read was James Lee Burke’s “Neon Rain.” I thought it would be appropriate to prepare a little snack to go along with the book. Set in New Orleans, “Neon Rain” is peppered with references to that city’s rich cultural and culinary history. I thought a simple Creole-influenced shrimp dip would be appropriate. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
Hot Louisiana Shrimp Dip
— Adapted from sprinklesandsprouts.com
2 T. butter
3 scallions, chopped
1 green bell pepper, medium dice
1 T. fresh garlic, minced
1 t. sweet paprika
½ t. dried thyme
½ t. dried oregano
¼ t. onion powder
Pinch cayenne pepper (optional, but recommended)
1 3-4 oz. andouille sausage, cooked and chopped
1 lb. small shrimp, cooked and chopped
8 oz.cream cheese, cut into medium cubes
3 T. sour cream
2 T. chopped fresh parsley
2 t. lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium high heat.
Saute scallions, bell pepper and garlic until they begin to soften and sweat, 2-3 minutes.
Add the spices and saute for another minute. Add the sausage and shrimp and stir until everything is mixed and coated with the butter and spices.
Mix in the cream cheese and sour cream and bring to a simmer while stirring. Simmer until everything begins to thicken, 3-4 minutes.
Stir in lemon juice and parsley and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Serve hot with crostini or chunks of toasted baguette, or cold with crackers or fresh vegetables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.