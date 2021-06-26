I remember watching her on the back porch, moisture glistening on her brow as she worked in the hot summer sun. A small, wooden-handled paring knife trimming the stem and tail from the green bean before deftly cutting it into bite-sized pieces. All of this was done against the pad of her thumb.
“Doesn’t that hurt?” I asked. “How come it doesn’t cut you?”
My mom replied that the skin on her thumb was tough and that she knew just the right amount of pressure to put on the bean to avoid being hurt. She might have also added that the blade of her paring knife was quite dull.
As a chef, this flies in the face of everything I was taught from day one of culinary school. Don’t cut toward yourself. Never use a dull knife. Always protect your fingers from the blade. I still hold to these tenets and strongly urge everyone to do the same. There is an axiom that is used in training kitchens to emphasize the importance of keeping a sharp blade:
“A sharp knife can cut you but a dull knife can cut you badly.”
The theory is that when a sharp blade cuts you, it makes a clean cut that heals quickly. A dull knife will make a messy cut that can become infected more easily and take a long time to heal. Additionally, a sharp knife will cut where you want it to and cut right through a tough spot. It doesn’t slide around and slip off into your finger like a dull knife might.
“A very dull knife might not even be able to puncture the skin.”
That quote is mine. I hesitate to release it into the world for fear that some might take it as a challenge. There is, however, some truth in it.
I found my very dull knife the other day while I was trimming a few strawberries for personal consumption. I had just started a load in the dishwasher and didn’t want to dirty another cutting board. As I rummaged through the knife drawer looking for a clean knife, I spied a worn wooden handle with two tarnished brass rivets hiding under a stainless Santoku blade. Instantly, I got a flash of those summer days on the back porch with my mom using her thumb as a human cutting board and I thought I’d give it a try.
I tested the blade, gently at first, then a little harder and a little harder still. Nothing. No blood, no splitting of the skin, just a little indentation on the tip of my thumb. Time to try it for real. I picked out a plump strawberry, positioned it against my left thumb, and drew the blade across it’s top. The cut wasn’t neat and precise but the leaf end came off well enough.
As I drew the blade closer to me, I winced a little in anticipation of the knife slicing into my thumb. The pain never came. I set the knife down, popped the berry in my mouth, and inspected my thumb. Through the splatters of red liquid (the berry’s, not mine), I saw the same indentation on the tip of my thumb that I had noticed earlier.
Not even a hint of an actual knife wound. I had found my own very dull knife. Now to find some green beans and give them a try.
One of my mom’s favorite potluck, family reunion, and all around go-to summer salads was Three-Bean Salad. Made with green and yellow beans, chickpeas, and kidney beans (wait, isn’t that four?), it was omnipresent in my childhood.
She typically made it with canned green beans but I’d like to think that sometimes she’d boil up a batch of those fresh porch beans and use them instead. I’m including her version of the recipe that was originally published in the New Better Homes and Gardens cookbook, circa 1958.
I’m also including my take on it that gives it a bit of a Mediterranean flair.
Mom’s Three-Bean Salad
Drain 1-pound can cut green beans, cut wax beans, chickpeas, and kidney beans. Combine; add 1/2 cup sliced onion.
Combine 3/4 cup sugar, 2/3 cup vinegar, and 1/3 cup salad oil; pour over vegetables. Add 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper; toss. Chill overnight. Before serving, toss to coat beans with marinade; drain. Serves 6 to 8.
Mediterranean Green Bean Salad
Salad
2 C. cooked green beans, cut into bite-sized pieces
1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
½ white onion, finely diced
½ t. minced garlic
1 C. diced tomato
½ C. feta cheese, crumbled
¼ C. kalamata olives, chopped
½ C. fresh parsley, minced
2 t. chopped fresh dill
Dressing
4 T. olive oil
1 T. red wine vinegar
3 T. lemon juice
1 T. lemon zest
1 t. sumac
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk dressing ingredients together in another bowl until well combined. Add dressing to salad and mix until all ingredients are well coated.
