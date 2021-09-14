TRAVERSE CITY — Control of Interlochen Community School is set to be returned to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, per a court order handed down in late August.
The elementary school building has been managed by Traverse City Area Public Schools since 1951, when TCAPS was known as Green Lake School District No. 5. ICA leased the property to the district contingent on it being used for public school purposes. If not used in such a manner, the property ownership would return to ICA.
TCAPS Board of Education members voted 5-1 on Monday to appeal the court decision, with Vice President Erica Moon Mohr voting “no” and trustee Andrew Raymond abstaining because of a personal conflict.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale said the appeal was an important move to preserve the district’s rights regarding the school and to give officials time to figure out what the best course of action is. However, Moon Mohr said the school has been underused and not used to its potential, making it difficult for her to appeal the court’s decision.
“The community wants to move on and move forward,” Moon Mohr said, referring to Interlochen Community’s controversial closure in 2016.
Interlochen Community was one of three schools TCAPS closed during the past five years, along with Bertha Vos and Old Mission. The closures caused upheaval in Traverse City, with critics blasting the district for what they felt was a shortsighted move in a growing community.
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger said the lawsuit is “sore reminder” that the community hurts when schools are closed.
“It takes a long time to close those wounds,” Ballenger said.
With the school mainly vacant for most of the past five school years — save for virtual homeschooling opportunities, SAT testing, meetings and some extracurricular activities — the ICA began the process of trying to reclaim the property and the building. ICA President Trey Devey and TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner met in August 2020 to discuss future plans for Interlochen Community. At that time, there was no public school program in development for the 2020-21 school year.
In October, ICA officials triggered a contract clause that would revert ownership back to them. The move led to the civil lawsuit filed by ICA against TCAPS. Attempts to mediate the case in spring 2021 were unsuccessful. VanWagoner and Newman-Bale said they could not discuss the mediation.
In late July — despite the lawsuit not being settled — VanWagoner announced plans to reopen Interlochen Community and turn it into an “early childhood and innovative education center” that would house several Great Start Readiness Program classrooms. GSRP is a free preschool offering to lower-income families.
A boost in state funding for GSRP spurred VanWagoner to announce in late June that TCAPS would operate Great Start for the 2021-22 school year. GSRP often ran at a deficit at TCAPS, but the approved state budget for the coming school year increased per-pupil funding for the preschool program by more than $1,600.
ICA officials said they were not consulted about the announcement from TCAPS regarding the district’s plans for the building.
During an Aug. 20 TCAPS Board of Education meeting and in the middle of a heated debate about required universal masking in schools, TCAPS officials discussed the possibility of also using Interlochen Community as a mask-optional school for those families against the district-mandated mask policy.
One week later, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled on the lawsuit in favor of ICA, writing the “closure of the public elementary and subsequent use by a non-public school entity amounted to cessation of use ‘for public school purposes.’”
Both VanWagoner and Newman-Bale said they were surprised by the suddenness of the ruling and expected the matter to be tied up in court proceedings for a year or more. VanWagoner said that assumption was why he made and announced plans to use the building for the current school year.
ICA officials created an advisory council to determine how best to use the property — such as after-school arts programs, daycare offerings, joint programming with Interlochen Public Library and arts classes for adults through the College of Creative Arts.
“We are committed to enriching the greater Traverse City area with cultural and educational programming, and also deeply engaged in supporting the safety and economic vitality of Green Lake Township,” Devey said in a press release. “In resuming ownership of the property, our goal is to restore a community asset so that it serves the community’s benefit.”
According to ICA officials and in consideration of TCAPS’ plans for the building, they offered to lease the property back to TCAPS for $1 per month plus utility costs. TCAPS officials declined the offer, ICA officials said. VanWagoner acknowledged the offer but said he asked ICA officials to extend the current agreement another month to give the district time to determine how to respond to Elsenheimer’s ruling.
TCAPS trustee Sue Kelly said it will be important to continue to work closely with the Interlochen community and the Center for the Arts.
“They’ve been an outstanding partner of ours ... for years,” Kelly said, adding her support for the appeal. “We’ve put a lot of TCAPS assets and investments into that property, and I’d like to its opportunity maximized.”
