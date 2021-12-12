ELK RAPIDS — Consultant Doug Griffiths said he’s accustomed to being branded a municipal social worker and his group therapy skills were on display as he encouraged — and admonished — officials and residents to stop acting like playground bullies.
“Conduct and respect is an issue that permeated the entire community regardless of where we went,” Griffiths said Thursday, of his team’s 39 in-person interviews, 21 group meetings, 12 video interviews, 9 phone interviews and 2 public meetings in Elk Rapids.
“The disagreements have devolved into behaviors that would not be tolerated in a schoolyard environment,” Griffiths said. “I know that because at one point in my life I was a junior high teacher.”
The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce is project manager of a $70,000 community assessment contract with Griffiths’ firm, 13 Ways, Inc. of Alberta, Canada.
Griffiths and his team were hired to visit Elk Rapids, meet with officials, business owners, community organizations and residents, gather opinions and make recommendations.
On Thursday, evening in a hybrid Zoom and in-person presentation, the 13 Ways team — Griffiths, consumer behavior expert Heather Thomson and economic development strategist Stuart Fullarton, delivered their talking cure.
In summary, be nice and listen, invite new people to serve on boards and commissions, treat these new people and their ideas with respect and take seriously the housing shortage facing year-round residents.
At one point Griffiths looked straight at the camera — there were 93 people on the Zoom call — and said, “Humility goes a long way. This is not about you, and you are not always right but there is a general sense that you think you are, all of you.”
The team’s specific recommendations are numerous, cover seven issues from conduct to housing to governance, and are included in the group’s 22-page report, available on the chamber’s website, elkrapidschamber.org.
“We’re so encouraged by the amount of people who were on the call and from what we can see from the chat comments, there were positive responses,” said Maryl Kohl, chamber staffer and project manager.
“The questions were very good, and I’m also encouraged that so far we’re not seeing any defensive or angry reactions,” Kohl said.
The 13 Ways team was hired in July after a series of conflicts, including one involving the Elk Rapids District Library Board, became public and spread to other community entities, including the Village Council.
The 13 Ways team in November delivered recommendations to the library board, suggesting all members resign so the board could start fresh.
Barb Johnson, former board president, submitted her resignation soon after, though the remainder of the board has stayed on.
Current president Tom Stephenson, who has stressed decorum since taking office, credited Griffiths with good ideas but previously said it wasn’t practical for the board to leave en masse.
At the close of the community Zoom call Thursday, Griffiths recommended attendees not speak to the media and there were some grumbles about that advice by several unwilling to share their names on the record.
Griffiths said before talking to a reporter, residents and officials should read the report three times. Once to get familiar with the recommendations, once to consider them again and a third time to consider how they themselves were contributing to the community’s problems.
Village Council President Jim Janisse said in an email he planned to abide by Griffiths’ suggestion.
“We are going to take time through this month and into the New Year to read, and reread the report, and focus on starting the New Year with a new focus on working together to help the village and the region grow and improve,” Janisse said.
“What we have been doing is tearing us all apart, and it has damaged our reputation,” Janisse said. “It’s up to each of us to focus on the community, and that starts with being willing to change ourselves.”
The 13 Ways team also recommended Elk Rapids engage an outside firm — not necessarily Griffiths’ — to help officials and residents complete a strategic plan
Kohl said the chamber was already fundraising to make that happen, though was cognizant of Griffiths’ requirements, if 13 Ways was contracted again.
“The team has made it very clear that they need to see some progress in Elk Rapids before they will commit to coming back.”
Kohl said the community has a chance to put Griffiths’ “be kind and listen” admonishment to the test Tuesday night.
The village’s planning commission will host a public hearing that night on a request by Socks Construction to build a 17-room inn downtown on Dexter Street.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to step up and have their voices heard and more importantly, to listen to other voices,” Kohl said.
The meeting will be in person at the governmental center, begins at 7 p.m. and includes an opportunity for public comment.
A remote option is also available, with a link to attendance instructions under the documents tab on the village’s website, elkrapids.org.
