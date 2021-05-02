TRAVERSE CITY — Construction is expected to begin this month on the first of several roundabouts along the Hammond Road corridor, after the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved a work contract.
Elmer’s Crane and Dozer is expected to begin work on the nearly $3 million project at the intersection of Hammond and Four Mile roads, on or after May 14, said Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski.
The work contract was approved during a special meeting Wednesday, he said.
“We are ready to go,” Kluczynski said. “We’re coordinating with East Bay Township, which will be extending some utility work.”
The project is just one of the recommendations that came out of the East-West Corridor Transportation Study, as previously reported.
Plans call for additional roundabouts at the intersections of Garfield and Hammond and Three Mile and Hammond, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
Kluczynski said the road commission approved the full $2.96 million contract, but expects to receive about $600,000 in reimbursements from East Bay Township, for the township’s portion of pavement and utilities work.
East Bay Township trustees meet May 10 at 6:30 p.m. and though the agenda has yet to be posted, Kluczynski said he expects the project to be discussed.
Motorists can also expect to see progress by the road commission at the corner of Keystone and Cass roads, where a house, garage and fence likely will be moved to make way for a roundabout there.
The road commission purchased the property on the intersection’s northwest corner last year for $375,000 from owners Don and Hannah Topping, and had planned to demolish the house.
Kluczynski said there is ongoing interest from the public to move the house and garage, though no new owner has yet been selected.
The well was recently capped and an inventory of the topography will be taken, so potential drainage issues can be avoided during construction.
“When the roundabout is complete at that intersection, we want to make sure drainage runs properly back to the Boardman River,” he said.
The East-West Corridor Transportation Study recommended short-term (1- to 5-year), long term (5- to 10-year) and future potential (10- to 25-year) solutions to the county’s traffic congestion problems.
The roundabouts are part of the short-term recommendations, which also include improved signal timing. Long-term solutions include roadway redesigns and expansions, while future potential solutions could include the most controversial of the recommendations — an additional crossing over the Boardman River.
The next meeting of the road commission is scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.