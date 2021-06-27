TRAVERSE CITY — The antes are in for the community’s future generations and the natural environment that will sustain them.

A legion of impassioned volunteers, donors and advocates worked for six years to gather a collective $93 million of investments into perpetual protection of more than 7,500 acres of the most beautiful, ecologically pristine wild places across five counties in northwest Lower Michigan.

Nonprofit Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy will at month’s end wrap the largest regional land protection and stewardship campaign in Midwestern history, its Campaign for Generations. The years-long effort completed a massive community underwriting for future generations’s access to the area’s most special natural resources — hiking trails, marshes and streams, stretches of lakeshore beaches and among the most ecologically precious patches of land around.

“It’s the people of this region. They have answered the call. They put us up on their shoulders,” said Glen Chown, the conservancy’s founding executive director.

The campaign’s largest individual donation was $5 million, while the smallest was a single dollar bill mailed in an envelope. There were several of the latter sort, said Marissa Duque, fund development director.

“Our donors are the best donors,” she said. “The smallest amounts often come with the sweetest, most sincere sticky notes.”

Not all donations come in financial form; many make their mark with elbow grease.

Paula Dreeszen of Interlochen is a volunteer and preserve steward at Arcadia Dunes: The C.S. Mott Nature Preserve. That means she reports to the conservancy about the happenings at the site, plus pitches in to help with volunteer work days such as trail building, invasive species control and maintenance.

Dreeszen also leads guided hikes and surveys birds and plants for the nonprofit organization.

“It’s work outdoors that I enjoy and an opportunity to learn new things, and work with like-minded people in a beautiful place,” she said.

The 16-year veteran volunteer said she’s well-impressed with the success of the campaign. She believes it’s a reflection of the conservation-focused residents and visitors of the region.

“Maybe there’s some urgency to protect the land before it gets developed,” Dreeszen said.

That sense of urgency was certainly felt by Marty and Val Cotanche, of both northern Michigan and Arizona.

“We’ve traveled a lot of places around the world and watched how they’ve changed. And they never changed for the good,” Marty Cotanche said.

The couple married 50 years ago and spend summers at their home on Skegemog Point, directly across from the mouth of the Torch River from where the new Torch River Ridge Nature Preserve is situated. They donated $1 million to sponsor the project to commemorate their five married decades.

“I’ve only been on the property once, last fall. Val and I took our dog up,” Marty Cotanche said, though he said they frequently gaze across the water at the place.

He also said how much they appreciate the way conservancy officials manage preserves and trails in ways meant to minimize negative impacts on the ecosystem, while also allowing the public access to as many protected spots as possible.

“They connect so well with people and they really work to not shut people out of these special places,” Marty Cotanche said.

In total, the six-year campaign raised about $93 million — $22 million beyond the initial goal — to complete 88 projects that protect more than 7,500 collective acres of land across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Manistee counties.

Nearly 3,800 acres of land and 16 miles of shoreline will be protected and available for public access, while a similar number of acres of private lands and 10 miles of shoreline were saved from future development through farmland and natural land easements.

Eight new nature preserves were created, along with six new nature sanctuaries with accompanying ecologically managed forests. Additions were made at 18 existing preserves or sanctuaries, and 13 other new parks or projects were completed.

Three miles of universal access trails were built at six locations, including the overlook at Arcadia Dunes, Arcadia Marsh, Timers Recreation Area, Pyatt Lake, Acme Bayside Park and at St. Clair-Six Mile Lake.

“I think the universal access features of the campaign are really the soul of the campaign,” Chown said.

That means trails which meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements — hard surfaces suitable for people who use wheelchairs, walkers or strollers to access woodsy or far-flung places.

Even 20 percent of dollars raised during the campaign were placed into the organization’s endowment fund meant to pay for the upkeep and management of these projects and places into the future.

The campaign’s overall aim was to improve access to these environmental assets and protect them in perpetuity.

Chown said campaign donors put their money where their hearts are: northern Michigan’s loveliest wild places.

“People understand the natural resources and the water and the scenic views are like no other, and the development pressures are unprecedented,” he said.

“The promise of forever is almost a sacred commitment we make with our supporters and really the whole region. When we say forever, we need to mean it and we do.”