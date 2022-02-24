GRAWN — When Nina Chekhovskiy got a call from her old neighbor in Iprin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, the neighbor was crying.
"She said it seems like everything is deleted from my memory and I can just see the world," Chekhovskiy said. "She can see directly from her window how it's going, explosions probably on military bases really close to her in the Kyiv region."
Chekhovskiy's neighbor, who she thinks of as family, was among the millions of Ukrainians to witness Russia's military assault on cities across their homeland Thursday. It's a country Chekhovskiy left in 1997 in the face of religious persecution, and although she and her family now call the Grawn area home, Ukraine still has a piece of her heart, she agreed.
She, her husband and nine children — including two born in the U.S. — are part of a small but thriving Ukrainian community in the Traverse City area. Edward Richardson, who once taught English as a second language classes to many Ukrainians, estimated there's 700 families.
The numbers are growing: resettlement statistics from the Refugee Processing Center show 112 Ukrainians came to Traverse City since 1992, including 22 in 2018.
Bethany Christian Services helped resettle some Ukrainian refugees in the area. Chris Palusky, the nonprofit's CEO, called for peace in a statement and said the organization is preparing to help Ukrainians who need it. He called on countries to keep borders open to those seeking protection. Tawnya Brown, the organization's Senior Vice President of Global, Refugee, and Immigrant Services, called for Temporary Protected Status for eligible Ukrainians so families can reunite through resettlement.
Richardson said many local Ukrainian families are like the Chekhovskiys and fled religious persecution. While many try to bring their relatives to the U.S., many still have family in Ukraine.
Nina said she's been in touch with relatives back in Ukraine and heard stories of military helicopters and planes flying overhead.
Some stay home while others try to escape, and a friend texted her they're moving closer to the Polish border where they heard refugees are being accepted, Chekhovskiy said. Others who head out run into traffic jams.
Ukrainians who flee to the Traverse City area are likely to find help from others who left before them, Chekhovskiy agreed. But leaving isn't an easy decision.
"Some of them maybe would never leave their homes, even though some place could be a better life," she said. "I remember when we also decided to move, it was a hard decision because everything you know, you just change your life completely."
She was homesick for a long time, but now Chekhovskiy is adjusted to life in Grawn, and her children who grew up here are grateful they came, she said.
'VERY DANGEROUS TIME'
For retired diplomats Jack Segal and wife Karen Puschel Segal, the ongoing invasion coupled with bellicose language from Russian President Vladimir Putin mark a path that could lead to global war, even with nuclear weapons.
Both Jack and Karen worked for the U.S. State Department, with the two of them opening up a new U.S. consulate in Yekaterinburg after the fall of the Soviet Union. Both were also involved in the negotiations of strategic arms treaties.
With Russian paratroopers landing at an airfield near Kyiv, it seemed obvious to Karen Puschel Segal that Putin aims to topple the Ukrainian government and install a Russia-friendly one, she said.
Where others saw a 2014 revolution as the overthrow of Russia-cozy Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych, Putin saw a coup and a takeover by neo-Nazis, Jack Segal said. There's a shred of truth in both: the U.S. supported the revolution and the radical Right Sector party reared its head as well, but both are just pretexts for Putin, Segal said.
Putin signaled he wanted to take back Ukraine ever since, starting with his invasion of Crimea and support for separatists in two eastern provinces, Jack Segal said. But taking and trying to hold the entire country could be a painful occupation, not unlike the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
Karen Puschel Segal pointed to other Soviet invasions of Hungary and the Czech Republic as past precedent: Where Russian leaders saw the country's strategic interests and immediate neighbors threatened, they invaded.
The U.S., to be sure, asserts its own sphere of influence, but Karen Puschel Segal was quick not to draw parallels.
"What Putin has done is an outrageous, painful tragedy," she said. "All the young people who have never faced war before are now going to see what war actually looks like, and it's going to be devastating for them."
Sending troops to help Ukraine is out of the question, Jack Segal said. He pointed to Russian exercises involving nuclear arms, coupled with Putin's warning that anyone who intervenes will face "consequences you have never seen."
"I can only interpret that as a not-very-veiled threat of using at least tactical nuclear weapons, because that's just what he's been doing, he's been practicing in Belarus," Jack Segal said.
Jack Segal said he believes the U.S. should still supply the Ukrainian military, along with imposing sanctions. The latter won't have an immediate effect but will impose a long-term cost on Russia, and the former could lead to escalation, too.
He also believed it's important for U.S. politicians to unify in support for Pres. Joe Biden's actions, calling it "unacceptable" that some former officials called the invasion "savvy."
While the Segals are hoping the conflict doesn't escalate, Chekhovskiy said she and her family prays every day, and now, they ask God to stop the war and keep everyone safe — friends, family and strangers alike.
"But we don't know what it will be like," she said. "We hope for better."
