‘Quicksand’ screenings
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan-made film “Quicksand” wiil be showing at special northern Michigan locations this fall.
The launch will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Opera House. Tickets are $15 at cityoperahouse.org.
Other screenings are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Vogue Theatre in Manistee and at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Garden Theater in Frankfort.
Choir auditions
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC Children’s Choir will host auditions from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the NMC Fine Arts Building.
Auditions are open to third through ninth graders. Families can schedule their child’s time slot at nmcchildrenschoir.com.
Highway resurfacing
EMPIRE — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start resurfacing Leelanau County highways today. Work will extend from M-109 at the M-22 south junction to west of Forest Haven Drive, and M-22 from Ottawa Avenue to north of West MacFarlane Road.
Motorists should follow daytime lane closures from Monday through Friday during the project. Work is expected to continue until Oct. 27.
Lane closures
WOLVERINE — MDOT is planning to start building I-75 crossovers today in Cheboygan County. Temporary crossovers will be placed on the highway, north and south of Trowbridge Road.
Lane closures and traffic shifts are in place until mid-October. This work aims to help MDOT prepare for its 2024 project to replace the decks of the two I-75 bridges over Trowbridge Road.
River paddle
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area will be hosting a Grass River kayaking tour at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Participants should meet at Grass River Center and then head to the dock.
This event is for teens and adults. The cost is $45 per person and includes a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device. To register, call 231-533-8576.
Time to make art
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays this month at Interlochen Public Library. Participants should bring supplies for painting, jewelry making, coloring or another activity.
Classical choir rehearsal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mel Larimer Concert Series is sponsoring the choral/orchestral project “From Darkness Into The Light.”
Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church.
Sessions will continue weekly until the concert on Oct. 15.
Area classical singers are invited to join the group; auditions are not necessary.
Art center exhibit
LUDINGTON — The annual LACA Member Exhibit will be on display this month at Ludington Area Center for the Arts. View more than 100 pieces by the center’s 59 member artists.
Kids’ play sessions
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library will be offering Tot Time at 10 a.m. Thursdays this month. Families and their toddlers are invited for interactive play.
The library also is providing Baby Time at 10 a.m. Fridays this month. Play time, music and books are included.
Bridge closure
MANISTEE — The Michigan Department of Transportation will continue working on the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River.
The bridge closure has been extended through early November. Work includes replacing the bridge deck, painting and more.
Drivers should follow detours during construction. Lane closures on the bridge should resume from early November through the end of the year.
