Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 gathers for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Barn dedication
CEDAR — The public is invited to a dedication ceremony for the Leelanau County Poor Farm at 4 p.m. May 22. The Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society receives the Barn of the Year plaque and sign from Michigan Barn Preservation Network.
Caregiver virtual forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Kinship Care Coalition hosts the virtual forum “Advocating for Our Children’s Future” from 6:30-8 p.m. May 24. Families, caregivers, educators and policymakers are invited to hear from Sen. Curt VanderWall; Reps. Jack O’Malley, John Roth and Ken Borton; Benzie County Court Judge John Mead and Child and Family Specialist Carrie Norman. Topics include mental health, guardianships and more. Questions: dfrisbie@dabsj.org.
Gardens presentation
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Garden Club hosts Chuck Martin at 1 p.m. May 25 via Zoom. Martin discusses the rain garden system he developed at Whiting Forest of Dow Gardens. RSVP: president@elkrapidsgardenclub.com.
Spring season finale
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series ends its spring season with Mary Doria Russell at 7 p.m. May 26. Russell discusses her newest book “The Women of the Copper Country,” which is set in the Upper Peninsula in 1913. The text was named a 2021-22 Great Michigan Read. A $10 donation is encouraged. Register for the Zoom at nationalwritersseries.org.
Biden back behind the wheel, zooming away in electric truck
DEARBORN — Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. And now he’s gone, bolting down the track.
The self-described “car guy” took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with Biden’s tour of Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.
“This sucker’s quick,” the president said, as he rolled up to the traveling press corps. Then he warned them, “I’m just gonna step on it. I’ll come off at 80 miles an hour.”
Not quite, but off he sped, fast as a one-man drag race, quiet as a ... well, an electric vehicle.
Ford says the Lightning will hit 60 mph from a standing start in about 4.5 seconds.
The truck will be formally unveiled Wednesday night. Ford still had it wrapped in black-and-white camouflage on Tuesday.
One reporter asked if she could ask about Israel. Only way to stop him, Biden said, was to get in front of the truck, and he was planning to step on the accelerator. Just “teasing,” he added, but off he zoomed.
The son of a car salesman, Biden is known for his love of cars, a fact that featured prominently in some of the Obama White House’s public messaging when he was vice president and also in his 2020 run for president. Supporters displayed campaign paraphernalia declaring they were “ridin’ with Biden,” complete with a stylized image of Biden behind the wheel of a convertible, wearing aviators and a broad grin.
As vice president, he once lamented to Car and Driver that the Secret Service wouldn’t allow him to drive his treasured 1967 Corvette — “the one thing I hate about this job.” The same is true now that he’s president. But for a few great moments on Tuesday, that all was forgotten.
———
Alexandra Jaffe reported from Washington.
