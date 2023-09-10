A time to remember
The Sept. 11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute will take place in Traverse City at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Grand Traverse 9/11 Memorial Park.
The park is behind the Fire Administration Building, 897 Parsons Road, at the corner of 3 Mile and Parsons.
The memorial will include a flag lowering by the Metro Honor Guard and Boy Scouts, bell ceremony, inspirational words of remembrance, vocal and bagpipe music. The event will last no longer than 30 minutes. Guest speaker will be Grand Traverse County’s Emergency Manager Gregg Bird.
The department will stream the observance live via Facebook. Parking is encouraged at the Northwest Education Services (Career Tech Center) across the street. The Salvation Army will provide refreshments.
In addition to the observance at the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department; events such as this one have been taking place around Michigan from sunrise to sunset since Sept. 11, 2002.
