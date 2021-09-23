TRAVERSE CITY — Rick Coates’ life has been defined by anxiety and panic attacks so severe he has been unable to travel beyond the boundaries of his mental prison — northern Michigan, Bay City, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor.
His life has been defined by secrets, by the energy he has expended to keep his mental illness hidden from other people for more than 40 years.
More recently it has been defined by several friends and colleagues who chose to end their lives, people he had no idea were struggling because they too kept it hidden.
No more, he says. His life is now being defined by the hundreds of people who have reached out to him since he chose to go public with his illness, who tell him their stories. Many of them say Coates, a well-known media personality and avid community volunteer, has given them a voice.
“I wake up every morning fearful of what tricks my mind will play on me today,” Coates wrote on Facebook. “I wake up every morning wondering if I will know whether I am having a panic attack or actually a stroke or heart attack. I wake up every morning unable to look at myself in the mirror, ashamed of who I am. I battle so many irrational fears daily.”
Coates, producer and co-host of The Omelette Show on WKLT-FM, has recently become involved with the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — NAMI Grand Traverse, a volunteer-run organization that provides support, education and advocacy for people with mental illness and their families, including support groups.
He will also participate in the NAMIWalks Your Way event being held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Commons. The event, which starts and ends under the covered picnic area, has the goal of raising awareness of mental illness, as well as money to continue services.
NAMI also works to eliminate the stigma of mental illness, which is what kept Coates from talking about his own illness for so many years.
“The stigma when you’re growing up is ‘that person is psycho, that person is mental,’” he said. “I felt like I had to, like so many other people, keep it from others because I didn’t want that to be seen as a sign of weakness.”
He went to great lengths to keep it hidden, planning his daily activities in such a way to avoid anyone finding out about his panic attacks. He changed jobs, took on work assignments that didn’t require him to travel, came up with excuses for why he couldn’t go places and busied himself with lots of projects so he was constantly working.
He self-medicated, using alcohol to cope. He is now on a medication prescribed by his doctor that has helped.
Coates said the decision to stop hiding came after several high profile athletes talked publicly about their mental health, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, tennis great Naomi Osaka and Olympian Simone Biles, who garnered both criticism and support when she pulled out of competition in Tokyo this summer.
Coates said his mental illness started at the age of 8, when he began having phobic hallucinations, a rare occurrence that can be brought on by the stress of a severe illness — in Coates’ case a strep infection of the bloodstream.
“I didn’t know what it was,” Coates said. “Here I am an 8-, 9-year-old just extremely frightened, I can’t sleep at nighttime and I’m just having these hallucinations and just burning up.”
He had social anxiety through middle school. During that time he said his mother made him do homework assignments and did not let him come out of his room until they were perfect — sometimes the entire day — even during the summer when they were at their home on Old Mission Peninsula.
His mother left the family when he was in the eighth grade, leaving him both upset and happy that she was gone. She never tried to contact him and today he does not know if she’s alive. He realizes now that she likely had mental illness.
What followed were several anxiety- and panic-free years through high school and college in which he traveled, flying several times, he said. Things changed when he was 25 and the panic attacks came on — the first big one taking place on an airplane — and got so intense it was difficult to leave his house. He was diagnosed with agoraphobia and saw several psychologists, none of whom were able to help him.
Coates calls mental illness a huge umbrella that includes diagnoses such as schizophrenia that can’t be hidden and others such as depression and anxiety that may be invisible.
“From that sense I was able to function in northern Michigan without anybody knowing,” Coates said. “When I made the announcement on Facebook there were so many people that were totally shocked.”
Coates said he wakes up every morning with one dream and one wish — to feel normal.
“Normal for me is the ability to travel,” he said. “My goal is to be able to wake up and be able to go to Chicago, to be able to go to Ireland.”
Since he came out in the open about his illness, things have gotten better. He still can’t travel, but now he doesn’t have to make up excuses about why he can’t go somewhere.
“I feel more confident because I’ve stopped hiding this. I was so fearful of what people would think and now everyone wants to help me. Everybody’s checking in with me. All of a sudden it’s made me feel like, ‘OK, you know what? There are a lot more people than just me.’”
