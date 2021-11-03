TRAVERSE CITY — A sure sign that the State Theatre may open soon is a new message on the marquee that reads “Coming Soon ... The Movies!”
Plywood that has covered theater doors since the State and Bijou by the Bay closed in March 2020 was removed and a team of volunteers scrubbed floors and bathrooms, getting things spiffed up for when patrons can once again watch movies on the big screen.
Michael Moore, founder of the Traverse City Film Festival, confirmed via email that both theaters would indeed open this month, though he did not yet have a specific date.
Moore said repairs and tech upgrades were still being finalized.
TCFF in June received a $933,000 federal grant that was to be used to deal with flooding in the basement of the State Theater, to address ventilation and air circulation at both theaters, upgrade theater equipment and hire staff, according to previous reporting.
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant allocated more than $16 billion for theaters, playhouses, museums and music venues that were forced to close during the pandemic. It is administered through the Small Business Administration, which has stopped taking applications for the grant.
The money can be used for payroll costs, rent and utility payments, worker protection expenses, payments to contractors, operating leases, business expenses, administrative costs and fees and more.
The film festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Moore has said there may be a mini-festival in December, though details on that have not been released.
During the shutdown the nonprofit has been supported by the community, with 20 contributors each sponsoring a month of expenses. There were also donations of $5 to $20 from hundreds of people, Moore has said.
The organization also has been supported by people who volunteered to get the theaters ready to reopen.
Thom Darga is the owner of Dargaworks, a Traverse City company that specializes in building renovations. The company volunteered its general contracting services to take care of the flooding and to raise the electrical and HVAC systems to where they wouldn’t get wet.
“The rain came up higher than it ever has and it was higher than the floor of the State Theater,” Darga said.
A beautiful green room for theater guests waiting to go on stage was destroyed by the water and had to be removed down to the concrete walls, Darga said.
“It all was ruined by this onslaught of water,” he said, and has not been rebuilt.
Much of the work was done for free, with two engineering groups designing an underground drain system and another raising the HVAC system a foot off the floor, Darga said. A “chain gang” of theater volunteers did most of the demolition and cleanup, he said.
The cost came to less than $40,000, Darga said. Everyone rushed to get the work done so the theaters could open in September, but that didn’t happen, he said.
Darga was an integral part of the renovation of the building back in 2007, another job that was mostly done by volunteers.
Darga was born in Michigan and moved out to the Pacific coast, returning to live in Traverse City in 1987.
“We saw that it was a beautiful community, but it had a boarded-up theater,” he said.
Darga also worked on the Bijou by the Bay, the former Con Foster Museum that had fallen into disrepair and had been boarded up for a couple of years. It reopened as the Bijou in 2013.
“We worked essentially three shifts 24/7 for six weeks to renovate that theater,” Darga said. “It’s not just the theater, it’s the place we live.”
Linda Barry would tend to agree. Barry worked for the State since it was renovated and reopened in 2007. She was also a film fest volunteer since its inception in 2005. She retired a few years ago and recently worked to get the place clean and shiny for its grand reopening — even scrubbing a few toilets.
“I want to help get it open because there are a gazillion people who have worked through the years to get this theater open,” Barry said.
