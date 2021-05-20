TRAVERSE CITY — As air temperatures climb into the 80s this week, emergency officials remind area residents and visitors water temperatures remain frigid.
Springtime warm weather brings the return of cold water danger, when boaters, fishers, paddlers and swimmers risk hypothermia or drowning should any accidents happen. There are certain safety measures outdoor enthusiasts should take this time of year, first responders said.
“It’s a northern Michigan thing. The air temperature outpaces the water temperature,” said Chief Petty Officer John Masson, public affairs specialist at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
“Our advice is always to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature,” he said.
Those who go out on the water also should wear a life preserver and even a dry suit this time of year when water temperatures are lower than 50 degrees, Masson said.
In fact, he said those in the water at the current temperatures can become overwhelmed with exhaustion in as little as 30 to 60 minutes, even when conditions are 85 degrees onshore.
An example of how dangerous water recreation this time of year can be happened this week on Long Lake, just off from Taylor Park in Grand Traverse County’s Long Lake Township.
Emergency responders were called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Monday for an overturned kayak and when they arrived learned two local teens had helped the three people in the water. There were two adults and a young child, and only the child wore a life vest, officials said.
The teens pulled the child and other two victims out of the water and into their fishing boat. Although very cold, they were uninjured, officials said.
Long Lake Township Fire Chief Andrew Down said quick actions by the teens helped in a potentially dangerous situation; the incident demonstrates the importance of wearing a life jacket when on the water, particularly with water temperatures still very cold and hypothermia a major concern, he said.
“We urge everyone to prioritize safety precautions when venturing out on the water. This includes letting others know where you are going on the water and when you expect to return,” Down said in a released statement.
Weather forecasts for the remainder of the week should be expected to drive area residents and visitors to the water to cool down, with temperatures predicted in the 80s. Conditions shift from partly sunny to rainy and back to partly cloudy again, according to National Weather Service forecasts.
“It does look like there will be some chances here and there for some rain, maybe even a rumble of thunder in the next few days,” said Faith Fredrickson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service station near Gaylord.
Air temperatures will hover in the 80s and humidity levels will create rather muggy conditions, she said.
“It’s going to really feel like summer,” Fredrickson said.
However, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data shows near-shore water temperatures in Lake Michigan remain in the 40s, she said, even in Grand Traverse Bay which often warms sooner than other parts of Lake Michigan.
