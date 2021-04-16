SUTTONS BAY — Growers are always taking a gamble, Joe Grant said, and right now he’s betting temperatures will stay just a few degrees warmer so the buds on his fruit trees will survive.
The cherry grower said it’s early for buds to be as far along as they are, so the exposure risks to frost are greater. He has 200 acres of trees around Leelanau County and a few dozen apricot and other fruit trees he grows just for family and the occasional sale.
“The apricots are blossoming already, which is out a long ways ahead of time, too,” he said.
If temperatures sunk to 28 or lower and hung there for a few hours, he doesn’t expect those blossoms would survive. His cherries probably would be fine — they’re not at the most fragile bud stage.
Forecasts show the weather should cooperate, with overnight lows at or around freezing.
That’s normal for this time of year, National Weather Service Meteorologist Faith Frederickson said. The balmy end of March and start of April that baked the region with summer-like temperatures wasn’t.
Traverse City saw two new record highs on April 7 and 8 of 83 and 82, respectively, Frederickson said. Those were about 30 degrees above normal, with southerly winds giving spring growth a boost.
“Right after Easter when we had really warm temperatures, it was kind of interesting to see how quickly things greened up out there,” she said.
Overnight lows in the 30s could bring some frost but mostly in lower areas like valleys, Frederickson said.
Nikki Rothwell, an MSU Education specialist and Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center coordinator, said in an email cherries and apples should be OK.
“The deciding factor will be the overnight lows this weekend and into next week,” she said.
An air mass from Canada is expected to blanket Michigan next week, Rothwell said in the email. It’s expected to bring cold weather but how cold remains unknown.
Forecasts show slightly cooler weather midweek, with overnight lows predicted to be 30 degrees, Frederickson said. That forecast is likely to change but should be an indicator to anyone who planted outdoors.
The research center’s current work suggests cherry and apple trees should be OK even if temperatures do sink to the high 20s, Rothwell said in the email.
Grant said a warmer climate means early blooms are probably the new normal.
Whatever weather comes after is another risk growers must face.
“Everybody’s just praying that it doesn’t become a hard frost, that would be bad,” Grant said.
