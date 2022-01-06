Today, we’re all at zero. Or nearly zero.
For years, I loved nothing more than watching the miles up. Day after day, week after week, month after month, I could bump up my yearly riding mileage little by little.
How much could I do in a day? How much would I need to do in a week to get to 1,000 miles for the month or 10,000 miles for the year?
Over the holidays, I’d join in the Festive 500, a challenge popularized in the UK that now sees cyclists around the word take on 500 kilometers between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. In 8 days, the challenge was to put in just over 300 miles.
Of course, for the northern hemisphere, that was especially tough. Over the years, I’d slogged away on fat bikes, bundled up to ride well before dawn on Christmas Eve for 80 miles before work, then put in another 30 miles afterward.
The Festive 500 was always the last big push to see how far I could push the needle for the year, a bit like cramming for a test. Why not tack on a few more miles, a few more hours?
In a sense, that became my tradition. With work and family making different plans for the holidays, I’d ride.
I often spent the first half of Christmas day riding north along a completely quiet M-22 to Northport, often without seeing a single car until I made an about-face and marched back south.
My only break was to sit for just a moment in St. Nick’s chair beside the massive Christmas tree in the middle of town.
Today, one wife, one baby,
and one adult job later, the festive season doesn’t add up to 500. Instead, it’s measured in quality time with friends and family, not working and sitting on a bike.
In a world where normal feels a bit of out of reach, it’s been a harder tradition than I expected to fit into what a normal Christmas looks like, but it’s a tradition that is more rewarding that seeing numbers simply roll over.
We all start the new year with big goals. We set out to change how we feel, how we look, what we do. We want to pick up new habits and drop old ones. As athletes, we want to do more, or do what we do better. Don’t let anything stop you from being the person you want to be but set your goals with one word of hard-earned advice. You are not the mileage on your Strava account. You are not your finish result at a bike race.
You are not how many calories you burned on your run yesterday. Just as who you are doesn’t reach summation by the total in your bank account or square footage of your house dictate your worth as a person, your athleticism is one element of who you are.
So, check your odometer, take it for what it is, and keep moving. It’s the start of a new year and we have a whole calendar ahead of us. Enjoy being at the start of something and don’t rate the journey based on the quantity of your effort but the quality of every minute you’re doing what you love.
