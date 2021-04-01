Things are looking suspiciously like spring, but can we trust it? For those of us inching for truly seasonal weather, there’s hope of the sun and, dare we say it, bare arms on the horizon.
And, boy do we need it.
It’s been a mild winter, to be sure, but certainly a long one. We’ve been largely cooped up inside, working from home, staying home, eating at home, and all for good reason; the pandemic that promised a two-week shutdown just rolled over the 54-week tally. As people, and as athletes, it’s hard not to wonder what we were thinking this time in 2020.
That unpredictability is a lot of trying to ride in spring. In northern Michigan, the calendar and the weather very rarely follow the same script. One of the most agonizing challenges of this time of year is planning the next ride and furiously, feverishly refreshing the weather app to see what the next two hours, or even the next 15 minutes, might bring.
That uncertainty is a bit of a shock to the system every year, but perhaps more so after the winter we’ve just had. Those long days at home have made the weeks and months rather monotonous and plenty of us have used that time to get ourselves well-entrenched in a routine. The strict schedule is about to have its foundations shaken; ride inside or out? Wait for the weather to clear up, or just get the workout in?
There’s also the humbling reality of those first few rides outside. Many of us have spent the bulk of our time in basements and spare rooms riding exceedingly stationary trainers, often using apps like Zwift. Those virtual rides make the time go by and add a whole new dimension to the social and motivational aspects of indoor cycling, but as realistic as they are, they lack the elements of the outdoors; literally. After months of cruising around at 20-plus miles an hour without a headwind and in the climate-controlled environments of our homes, I usually spend the first few rides swallowing several doses of reality thanks to pop-up rain showers and unforgiving headwinds.
All the uncertainty and weather aside, spring is a special time for northern Michigan. We need those rides to appreciate how, day-by-day, week-by-week, the sun shines a little brighter, the afternoons get a little warmer, and we get used to riding in the breeze. There’s a wider sense of that small, incremental change in the air in the wider world, too, and in every sense of the phrase, we can safely say, we’re getting there.
