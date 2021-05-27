I’ve got a confession to make. It’s about this time of the year that I take a little bit of joy in the massive traffic back-ups that plague the Parkway and some other busy thoroughfares of Traverse City.
It’s probably because I’m on my bike.
I admit I take a bit of joy in riding down State Street and peeking down cross streets to see traffic at a dead stop or a slow crawl on the Parkway. Car after car, truck after truck, lined up and exasperated, hands raised in consternation; it’s a common scene, but also one that makes little sense. Why do drivers pile into that mess every day?
As Traverse City and the entire world slowly return to something like normal, we have an opportunity to rethink rush hour. For the first since the rise of industrialization, business owners and workers are engaging in real conversation about what work is, where it is, and questioning why any of us invest so much time, money, and energy into traveling across town or even across the county to do it.
There’s evidence that if everyone who can work remotely would do so just a single day of the week. According to the International Energy Agency, we’d reduce 26 million tons of carbon emission by taking just this one tweak to our work lives. That’s also a reduction in global oil consumption by 1 percent annually. What if we worked remotely one day a week, and committed to riding to work another day? Or two days? Or every day?
In Traverse City, employers can increase bike commuting by investing in infrastructure to safely store bikes, get cleaned up once at the office, and by promoting active commutes through incentives. They’ll benefit, too, from a workplace full of happier, healthy team members.
While we can only do so much about tourists’ driving habits, riding to work whenever possible can help relieve congestion. We’re lucky that the jump in traffic comes just as the weather in northern Michigan becomes not only pleasant but the envy of everyone in the Midwest. We get to live where millions of people vacation; who has it better than us?
As challenging as the past year has been, it’s up to each and every one of us to derive something positive from the experience. As a community, we have a chance to empower business leaders and their teams to experiment with remote work, smarter commuting programs, and reclaiming our commute to be more than just sprinting from Point A to Point B.
We may not all be able to work remotely or ride to work, but the more of us attempt to create that new habit, the fewer of us are stuck in those long lines of traffic this summer.
