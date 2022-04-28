For some time now, nothing makes me wince like the news. From war in Europe to the climate crisis to hard times closer to home, it’s always something and rarely something I can fix.
This June, there’s something we can do.
The Less Cancer Bike Ride America is a nationwide month-long mileage challenge designed to raise funds and awareness for cancer prevention. Roughly 50 percent of cancer types are preventable. Through education, access to healthcare, advocacy, and persistence, we have the opportunity as a nation and as a global community to drastically reduce cancer rates in some of the most common and some of the most challenging forms of cancer.
Opportunity is something worth celebrating. To kick things off, we’re hosting a free concert at Mt. Holiday on June 3 featuring The Steels Wheels. It’s a chance to bring families together to learn more about cancer prevention and get motivated for the month of riding ahead.
And we’re going to put some miles in. On June 11, Traverse City will be home to the biggest Less Cancer ride in the country. Riders of all abilities can put in 5 miles or 50; every mile brings us all closer to our goal. We have a dedicated group of riders making the 80-mile round-trip ride to Northport and back to tack on a pile of miles, too.
Unfortunately, cancer is something we’re all too familiar with. In my family, it’s claimed two grandfathers and a cousin, and it’s taking a physical and emotional toll on an aunt right now. We find ourselves not just experiencing cancer but expecting it; with its prevalence in my family, every time someone close has a doctor’s visit, I dread the phone call afterward.
This is something we can tackle. Not only can we make an impact by getting involved with nonprofit organizations like Less Cancer, but we can do the little things that serve as substantial investments toward a cancer-free future for ourselves and our family members. Eat healthily, make time for exercise, and avoid well-documented cancer risks like smoking and drinking alcohol.
Prevention is accessible, it’s affordable, and it’s effective. Make a single bike ride set the tone for healthier habits and grab onto something that can make the world a better, healthier place.
