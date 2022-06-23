There are a lot of reasons to love summer in Traverse City. Traffic, admittedly, isn’t one of them.
There is nothing so fascinating as human behavior and few cases quite as intriguing as the Northern Michigan tourist. This migratory subspecies heads from its winter habitat (many winter in Ohio) before making the arduous trip north for a few weeks during the same.
The migration is part ritual and part survival; without an annual intake of elephant ears, they face something of a starving winter.
Still, as their numbers increase over Memorial Day and peak by July, it’s worth remembering that, like all healthy economies, er, ecosystems, their role in the area is symbiotic. The tourist migratory period deposits a healthy layer of income across the region.
Think of it as guano; it might stink, but it also fertilizers and enriches an area that might otherwise fail to thrive.
The migration period is upon us, and the local population tends to become defensive. Trips by car that take ten minutes or less in other seasons quickly balloon into a 40-minute crawl. Toddlers, sticky, hungry and sweaty strapped in their car seats, cannot maintain patience. Drivers become heated, gesticulating to others and honking for no useful reason.
When possible, however, this seasonal traffic snarl is avoidable. To quote the greatest 90s movie of all time, “Jurassic Park: Life finds a way.” And so, locals park their cars and pedal. A trip that took 25 minutes of stress-inducing driving becomes 20 minutes, door-to-door. Instead of elevated blood pressure, the elevated heart rate improves their overall fitness. And with gas prices inching toward $6 a gallon, those who go by bike also have a little more change in their pocket for the finer things in life, even locals like elephant ears.
We can’t all go by bike all the time. Pulling my 19-month-old daughter to daycare just isn’t in the cards right now and riding a bike doesn’t work for parents with multiple sports practices, a full load of groceries, or anyone making a ten-plus mile commute to work to earn a living.
But if there is a time to try to make it work at least some of the time, this is it. Going by bike can build healthier habits, save gas money and carbon emissions, and take one car out of the traffic jam.
So, this summer, enjoy the tourist migratory period on two wheels.
Take some solace in the fact that we get to live where other people vacation. Without the migratory period, our home wouldn’t be as livable without their visits, and life is still hunky-dory in Traverse City while they’re here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.