NORTHPORT — U.S. Coast guardsmen continue investigations Wednesday of a sunken tugboat and the fuel it leaked into Lake Michigan.
A crew pulled the 33-foot tugboat — dubbed “Rawhide” — from the depths of Northport Bay on Saturday under Coast Guard supervision, said Lt. Mark Allen, of USCG Sector Sault Ste. Marie.
The boat’s owner — who Coast Guard officials refused to name, but Morgan identified as an elderly man who doesn’t live locally — assisted with the removal. No one was on board when it sank.
Initial concerns centered on the sheen of fuel coloring the waves, Allen said.
That was mostly contained and absorbed by a boom, he said, which will be disposed of as hazardous waste.
“I was up there all week long babysitting it,” said Pat Beckman, a Tow Boat US employee enlisted to keep an eye on the steel-helmed vessel until removal. “I don’t think any (oil) got away, but it’s pretty impossible to tell.”
The removal wrapped mid-afternoon Saturday, with the damaged vessel towed into the Boat Yard and pulled from the depths with help from the marina’s lifts.
Rawhide capsized in the wake of heavy winds and powerful swells along the bay Aug. 27 that also beached jet skis and sailboats.
Northport Boat Yard Office Manager Jan Morgan found herself cleaning some of that mess Wednesday morning — including one of the marina’s metal buoys that pulled loose in the night.
“It was something else,” she said.
Beckman took several calls about wind-beached sailboats.
“It’s like icy roads for cars — conditions will dictate what happens to stuff,” he said.
Morgan first noticed Rawhide’s blue and orange remains peeking from the bay’s waters around sunrise Wednesday. Coast Guard boats and helicopters appeared on the horizons shortly after.
She said the tugboat and its barge had been anchored off a bight on the bay for several weeks beforehand.
The Coast Guard investigation aims to discover the cause of that wreck. Allen estimates that should take 2-4 weeks.
“There are circumstances where a discharge of oil could result in a fine or other type of civil penalty,” he said. “But that’s not clear yet.”
