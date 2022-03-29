From staff reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle has been named the 2021 Newspaper of the Year in its size class by its parent company, CNHI.
Judges announced the selection Monday — the second consecutive year the newspaper has been awarded top honors in Division I (the largest daily newspapers) in the companywide competition. Judges for CNHI, which owns and operates dozens of newspapers spread across 23 states, said the Record-Eagle was selected because of its “{span}exemplary watchdog reporting, lucid writing, compelling photos, persuasive editorials and pursuit of public records.”
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work our reporters, photographers, designers and editors put together during the past year,” said Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nate Payne. “This recognition is a wonderful affirmation of our efforts to honor the foundational tenets of journalism and serve our community every day.”
The Record-Eagle also earned top honors in the competition’s Public Service and First Amendment categories. The former recognized the newspaper’s reporting and editorials that exposed state regulators’ flawed public notification processes surrounding PFAS groundwater contamination. That series of stories and editorials compelled state officials to rework their process for notifying residents near contamination sites who may be drinking tainted water.
And the latter honored the newspaper’s pursuit of public records related to former Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent Ann Cardon’s departure. That reporting precipitated a two-year legal battle against the district over public records and resulted in a precedent-setting appeals court decision against the district.
“We were so excited to hear that we were selected as CNHI Newspaper of the Year consecutively. I’m so proud of our newsroom and the symphony of departments that support them,” said R-E Publisher Paul Heidbreder. “This is a testament to the hard work our team is putting in every day to cover the Grand Traverse region. We’re fortunate to be part of a company that values great reporting and demands solid journalism.”
This latest recognition in competition with newspapers across the country comes on the heels of a slew of awards bestowed upon the newspaper and its journalists by the Michigan Press Association and just a few weeks before the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors is set to announce winners in its annual competition.
The newspaper’s journalists are finalists for 15 awards in the Michigan APME contest, a statewide competition from which results will be announced on April 8.
