TRAVERSE CITY — The unexpected has not always been embraced in the midst of a global pandemic.
But when the worst is what is expected, the unexpected becomes a welcome guest.
Casey Petz, the superintendent at Suttons Bay Public Schools, said in August he was “conceding defeat,” admitting what most educators feared — students, especially those already underperforming and at risk, would come back to school in the fall further behind academically and struggling mentally.
A nationwide study released in April backed up Petz’s fears. Researchers for the Collaborative for Student Growth called it the “COVID slide,” the regression in both students’ education and social-emotional well-being during months away from friends and teachers during the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Preliminary estimates from the study suggested students would lose 30 percent of the gains they made in reading and 50 percent of the gains they made in mathematics, leaving some students nearly a grade level behind where they were when in-person instruction stopped in March.
But then school started. Students were back in their desks — either in person or at home — doing what they do, and teachers were back doing what they do.
As it turns out, those dire warnings might have been overblown, at least according to data from the same research collaborative and eyewitness accounts from educators in the trenches.
November surprise
The follow-up study from CSG released last month examined the performance of nearly 4.4 million students in grades 3-8 on the NWEA MAP test compared to the same scores from fall 2019. The students performed similarly in the reading portion as compared to their 2019 counterparts, which was higher than the April research predicted. Nearly all students tested showed at least some growth in reading since the pandemic began.
“We did see some regression, but some of the kids we expected a huge slide from recovered really quickly,” Petz said. “That speaks to the overall resilience of kids. They sure are a lot tougher than we give them credit for.”
Now might be a good time for educators and parents to “take a collective deep breath,” Petz said, adding much work is left to be done to make sure growth continues and regression recedes. But Petz does not believe it is as urgent of a crisis as was first believed.
“Our kids will be OK. We’re going to recover,” he said. “Maybe it’s time to roll things back and dial down the pressure.”
Carrie Schichtel, a second grade teacher at Glen Lake Elementary School, said staff came into the school year all but certain students would not be at the level they normally would be entering a new grade. Schichtel said the approach was to “meet the kids at their level” and find time to provide extra support where needed.
Some students always perform at a high level no matter the circumstances, Schichtel said. Others need more encouragement and one-on-one guidance.
In-person instruction combined with the occasional shutdown and shift to at-home learning has made the first few months of the school year an adjustment period. Schichtel prepared for her students to perform lower in reading, but she found the tools developed during virtual instruction helped make reading more accessible at home.
“We’re giving them what they need,” Schichtel said. “It’s been a learning curve, but they’ve learned right along with us. These kids are troopers.”
Solving the problem
The results were not all good, however.
Math gains proved to be a struggle, according to the NWEA data. Nearly 38 percent of fourth graders, 35 percent of fifth graders and 36.5 percent of sixth graders were classified as “sliders” in math, meaning their skills regressed from the previous year.
The percentage of students from all grades making gains in math fell between 6-15 percent.
Mary Beth Schmitt, who teaches math in the Up North Live Virtual program at Traverse City West Middle School, said the regression she has seen was not as drastic as she and others expected.
Students are more likely to regress in math when away from school anyway, Schmitt said, because students are “not used to looking for math learning opportunities” during the break.
“Kids still do some reading over the summer, so that maybe not slips as much, or they seek things out they’re interested in,” Schmitt said. “But families still tend to think of math as just the operations — add, subtract, multiply, divide. As a society, I don’t think we value math in the same way we value reading.”
The hectic final few months to last school year that threw teachers and students into an unknown virtual learning environment put educators and students in a tough spot, but Schmitt said they’ve fought through it.
Her students are already making gains to overcome those losses she saw at the beginning of the school year.
New curriculum across Traverse City Area Public Schools was designed to account for the expected losses and built measures into the lessons to address them, Schmitt said.
Schmitt said her sixth graders struggled with fractions — something that isn’t brand new to the veteran teacher of 35 years — so she devoted more time to how fractions work before jumping into grade-level problems.
“We looked at what gaps were there in the moment and then addressed those without saying we’re going to go back in time and start all over again from third grade,” Schmitt said.
Shaina Biller, TCAPS superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the new approach involves a balance of reteaching with new content, knowing that some material will be a struggle for students. Biller said arming teachers with that approach and recognizing the regression is critical for students to move forward.
Just being back in school is going to help, Biller said.
“We’re not allowing the barriers of having to go remote or quarantine to stop us from trying our very best to provide as much structure and support as we can,” Biller said.
Unfinished business
Researchers cautioned the results of the NWEA MAP testing might have missed a significant part of the student population. The April study examined the scores of nearly a million more students, and the scores examined in the November study came from students who were less racially diverse and attended higher socioeconomic schools.
Some districts did not administer the test because of technological challenges, the study found, and some students were absent or opted out of testing. Researchers said the students not tested were “disproportionately from disadvantaged backgrounds.” They advised educators and policymakers to “err on the side of more service and outreach.”
The staff at the New Campus School is already erring on that side.
Lisa Klepper is the supervisor at New Campus, which serves students with severe emotional impairments and behavioral issues who require a more structured learning environment.
Although the school year has come with its challenges, Klepper said the students are just happy to back in school — even the ones who were prone to skip a day or two from time to time.
“Now we call them chronic attenders,” Klepper said, adding the focus has been on social-emotional learning, connection with students and proper coping strategies. “Not to say it’s a cakewalk at New Campus, but that investment has paid off.”
The improvement in the students is a rare silver lining in in the dark cloud of the pandemic, Klepper said. The majority of the students have either maintained a steady academic performance or made gains.
Klepper admitted some students continue to have issues, but only five refused to take the NWEA MAP test.
Students are motivated in the classroom, Klepper said — even describing them as “giddy” just to be back at school. Klepper never imagined using that word in that context.
“If you don’t have the motivation and the self-initiative, it (the pandemic) is kind of an easy out, right?” she said. “But these kids are really seeking the connection to school, and they’ll do anything — including reading and math — to get that connection.”
Uncertainty and anxiety still exists both in school and in the real world, but Klepper said educators are “changing the face of how we do business” and the results seem to be trending in a positive direction.
“We’re still here to educate. We still want our kids to learn and thrive,” she said. “Things are changing, but we’re changing it for the better.”
