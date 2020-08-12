MAPLE CITY — Cleveland Township officials this week plan to issue a citation against the owner of the decaying Sugar Loaf resort.
The citation will be filed with 86th District Court, which will schedule a hearing to determine whether the township can issue one ongoing citation, or if a new citation must be issued every day the property remains in violation, said township Supervisor Tim Stein.
The property is owned by Sweet Bread LLC, the company that plans to develop a new resort at the site. If the company takes no action to demolish it within 30 days after the citation is issued, it will be fined $500 per day for each day it violates a blight elimination ordinance enacted by the township early this year.
Sweet Bread is owned by Jeff Katofsky, who acquired Sugar Loaf in 2016 and says he plans to invest $134 million to build a new resort. A timeline submitted by the company in April had demolition of the building starting on June 1. When the work wasn't started the township board in July voted to take action.
When contacted Tuesday, Katofsky said he has not heard from the township since receiving a letter from Stein in late June. Katofsky responded to the letter, writing that work has been delayed by COVID-19, but the company still planned to move ahead on the resort.
"I've been to four Zoom funerals in the last four weeks," Katofsky said Tuesday. "The most important thing in my life is not to demolish a building."
He said other than the letter, the township has not contacted him at all this year. He said he was not aware that Sugar Loaf was on the agenda for the regular Tuesday evening township board meeting.
"I don't know what it is, but they're not talking to me at all," Katofsky said.
When asked how he would respond to enforcement action on the blight ordinance, Katofsky responded: "If they want war, I'll give them war. If they want a beautiful resort, I'll give them a beautiful resort. They can choose."
Stein said the township will skip the first step of mailing a copy of the citation to the company, which is allowed by law, according to township attorney Richard Figura.
The citation will be posted at Sugar Loaf, at the Cleveland Township Hall and on the township's website, Stein said.
If Sweet Bread continues to violate the ordinance, the township could seek a remedy with 13th Circuit Court.
"Taking this action does not preclude our ability to file a complaint with Circuit Court," Stein said. "We're just going to pile it on until it becomes obvious we're going to go to Circuit Court ... We're prepared to go all the way."
A complaint in 13th Circuit Court would be more effective, but would take longer and cost more, which is as it should be, Stein said.
"When you're dealing with people's rights it should take time, it shouldn't be easy," he said.
Katofsky, who lives in California, feels he is not being treated fairly. He's not getting on an airplane because of the pandemic and his lenders are all working from home, he said.
"California is completely shut down, as is Michigan," he said. "It's not considered safe to do extra things."
He said he does not know when the work will start, but said he has a plan. He did not elaborate on any details of the plan.
Township and county officials want the building demolished, as they are worried about the danger the crumbling resort poses. It has been moldering for 20 years.
Plywood that once boarded up windows and doors has been ripped off and fencing that once circled the building is gone. Windows are broken, roofs have collapsed in several spots and doors are torn off hinges, leaving rooms open to further vandalism.
When asked about the missing fence and the damage, Katofsky said much of it was done by police and fire departments doing tactical drills at the former resort. Leelanau Sheriff Mike Borkovich said drills were done by Michigan State Police and not by local law enforcement.
As a last resort the township could demolish Sugar Loaf and place a lien on the property to recoup its costs.
Demolition costs are estimated at $1.2 million, according to a quote the township received from Team Elmers.
