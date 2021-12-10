TRAVERSE CITY — Several factors made for messy roads and slippery commutes Sunday night and into midweek: inexperienced plow crews, relentless snow that came down for hours and in some cases, short staffing, area road commission officials said.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has no openings on its staff of 30 full-timers, but 15 of them are in their first year, said Manager Brad Kluczynski. Some of those drivers may not be getting their plow blades out to the edge of the road, causing narrow lanes, he said.
Sunday’s snowstorm was the second of the season and Kluczynski said those new drivers are improving as they learn and get more comfortable.
“By the third snowfall drivers are getting the hang of it,” he said.
The continuous snow also played a part, he said. The main roads were the focus of road commission plowing efforts, while the subdivisions received a little less attention, he said.
“It went on for about 48 hours of continuous blowing and drifting snow,” Kluczynski said. “When you’ve got crews working 12 hours a day for two days in a row that gets uncomfortable. We can’t expect them to work 16 hours and still be safe.”
Leelanau County Road Commission Manager Brendan Mullane said the timing of Sunday’s storm was pretty tough, coming as it did late in the evening. Crews needed to clear the roads, but they also needed some down time as they had to come in pretty early the next day, he said.
The commission is down three or four drivers and there are new employees still learning routes — all of which adds up, Mullane said.
And now that temperatures have dropped, snow that was packed down by traffic is “ironed on,” he said. He’s looking forward to temperatures that are expected to be in the 40s and even up in the 50s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Several crashes likely stemming from slippery roads had law enforcement officials busy over the past few days. It’s not clear whether they were related to the snowfall, but Traverse City Patrol Services Division Lt. Erich Bohrer said the number of crashes was pretty standard for a typical winter day.
“Without investigating each one of those, I can’t say for sure,” Bohrer said. “It could be due to someone distracted driving. It could be, I guess, any number of contributing factors but definitely the snow doesn’t help in that situation. Whether it’s braking and steering, what have you, it contributes in one way or another.”
Kluczynski said several vehicles this week slid into the back of plow trucks, something that happens every year. No recent impacts were serious, but they can be.
“If you’re in their blind spot they have no idea you’re there,” he said. “Everything on the back of our trucks is solid steel and can rip the hood of a car off.”
A plow can also stop on a snow-covered road, while a car can’t, he said, and drivers should stay back about 500 feet.
In Benzie County a voted millage pays for two snow plow drivers to keep primary roads clear at night, said Manager Matt Skeels. The last two big storms came in on the weekends, bringing lots of wet, heavy snow, but the agency is fully staffed, he said.
“We’ve been able to recover and get the roads cleared fairly quickly as soon as the day crews come in,” Skeels said.
Road commissions hire seasonal help just for plowing, including Benzie, which has three or four drivers that come back every year. It’s more difficult to fill those full-time, year-round positions, Skeels said.
New regulations going into effect Feb. 7 will require plow operators to complete a six-week course at a truck driving school to obtain a commercial driver’s license, and will make staffing more difficult, he said.
“It’s going to get harder and harder to find those drivers,” Skeels said.
Drivers now can get on-the-job training at most road commissions to get their CDL.
The new training requirement was put into place by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and is supported by the Michigan Center for Truck Safety, a nonprofit aimed at improving highway safety in the state. It offers free programs for the trucking industry that cover vehicle inspection and maintenance, drug and alcohol testing, fatigue management and more.
“We absolutely support it,” said Daniel Litzner, a safety specialist with the organization. “Our whole purpose is for safety for the truck drivers.”
Truck driving school costs between $1,500 and $3,000, Litzner said.
Kluczynski said many drivers come to the road commission with a CDL, but are fresh out of truck driving school or with just over-the-road experience, which is not the same as operating a plow.
The GTC agency has always done its own training, but now has a federally-regulated trainer on staff that can train and test drivers for their CDL, a process that takes about four months.
Plow operators in the area with little or no experience are paid about $19 to $20 to start.
Mullane has been with the Leelanau County Road Commission for a little over a year. Employees want annual raises, he said, but they also want be paid for their experience.
He understands that, saying that know-how is valuable to the company. The commission is working on a pay scale that will do just that, he said.
“Let’s respect the ones we have and attract more,” Mullane said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.