A front page article on Sunday, Aug. 20, featuring Lorraine Hamilton of Traverse City, should have stated that Hamilton is one of the oldest living World War II veteran nurses in Michigan. Irene Hosking of Shiawassee County, who is three years older, served as an Army nurse in Australia in 1942. She celebrated her 105th birthday in April.
Clearing the record
