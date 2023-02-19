From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival wants Traverse City officials’ OK to use several parks and public spaces during its mid-summer 2024 shindigs.
Festival organizers are requesting more than a year in advance to use the Open Space and Clinch Park from June 25 through July 8, city Parking Lots B and T from June 26 through July 7 and a stretch of the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail from June 25 through July 7.
They’re requesting to use a few others for shorter stretches, from two-and-a-half hours at Sunset Park on July 5 to F&M Park from June 28 through July 7.
The festival also would close Union Street, save an emergency access lane, from Grandview Parkway to the bridge just south of there, according to the festival organization.
Commissioners on Tuesday are expected to vote on the contract, which would cover similar stretches for the same parks and spaces in 2025 as well. City leaders already approved a contract with the organization for its 2023 event.
Commissioners also are expected to consider:
- agreeing to the formation of Base of Old Mission Neighborhood Association. Boundaries would be Peninsula Drive to the west, Birchwood Avenue to the east, Eastern Avenue to the south and the city’s jagged border with Peninsula Township to the north;
- Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller’s presentation of the 2022 annual department report;
- an ordinance amendment aimed at allowing larger, multifamily developments in C-2 Neighborhood Center and Industrial-zoned districts; and
- and splitting costs with Grand Traverse County on a facilities study, including buildings the two governments share.
