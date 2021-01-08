TRAVERSE CITY — A home on Carver Street in Traverse City could give way to 10 affordable apartments, and the Traverse City Housing Commission will get more time to build a new apartment complex and renovate an existing one.
City commissioners recently approved a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing for the organization’s plans on a lot near where Carver Street meets Garfield Avenue.
Some commissioners had a few questions about the particulars and ultimately approved what they agreed to be the right call.
“I think if we’re going to live up to our commitment to housing for the community we certainly have to support this project,” Commissioner Roger Putman said.
HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing plans to demolish the home at 1028 Carver St. and build six two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments split between three buildings. Rents would range from $675 to $875 per month, aimed at people making up to 50 to 80 percent of area median income, as previously reported.
Jon Stimson, HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing’s executive director, said after the meeting he’ll apply for some Housing Choice vouchers that would let tenants who qualify pay 30 percent of their income for rent, no matter how low. Federal housing funds would make up the difference to the landlord.
Instead of property taxes, HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing would pay 6 percent of rent incomes minus the cost of certain utilities for 30 years, with annual payments estimated to rise from $4,861 in 2021 to $6,110 in 2040, documents show.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said such arrangements are one of the few tools the city has to spur more affordable housing. State laws tie local government hands on levying other taxes, like a hotel tax or local sales tax.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he would rather see the city ink a maintenance fee agreement — where the nonprofit would pay a fee to offset the cost of city services instead of taxes for the property.
That way, the money HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing would pay instead of taxes wouldn’t be split among other taxing jurisdictions, McGillivary said. But that didn’t change his support for the project, he added.
Stimson said commissioners’ unanimous approval was a surprise but he was grateful they recognize the city’s need for housing and they should be commended for that.
City resident Rick Buckhalter criticized commissioners for what he saw as pushing through more housing density regardless of how it impacts the surrounding neighborhood, although he added the Carver Street location wasn’t so bad. He mentioned neighbors’ uproar when the same nonprofit proposed a different project in a residential neighborhood in recent years.
“Once again, who are these people that they can do what they’re doing without any relationship or communication that’s impactful for residents who are going to be impacted by this,” he said.
Stimson previously told city planners he reached out to many potential neighbors of the Carver Street project.
The planning commission in July recommended rezoning the property to R-29 Multifamily so the project could move forward, with city leaders giving final approval in August.
City Manager Marty Colburn and some commissioners objected to Buckhalter using the phrase “those people” — Buckhalter after the meeting said he was referring to HomeStretch Nonprofit Housing.
Colburn said the Fair Housing Act backed federal and local policy to address housing shortages that society was failing to fill, and banned housing discrimination on the basis of race, religion and other traits.
He said the phrase was inappropriate when discussing people who the act was meant to help, as they’re often in the most need. The city has a goal to encourage more affordable housing, and it’s not hard to see the need locally. Plus, many people rent their homes at some point in life.
“So again, be quick to rush to judgement? Don’t,” he said. “We recognize the need and we’re here to try to meet that.”
McGillivary said the phrase goes against what the city stands for.
Shamroe earlier said she lives next door to another project by the same nonprofit and that residents there are great neighbors. Both she and Commissioner Tim Werner said they’d love to see the organization bring more housing development to neighborhoods.
Commissioners also extended two PILOT deals for Traverse City Housing Commission, one to renovate its 1974-built subsidized housing high-rise Riverview Terrace and another to build 46 housing units where a former greenhouse stands at East Eighth Street and Civic Center Drive.
Both are 40-year agreements, with the housing commission to pay 6 percent of rent incomes minus some utility costs for the new project on Eighth Street and 4 percent for Riverview Terrace. Work on both now must begin by March 16, 2022, documents show.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority in early 2020 approved Low Income Housing Tax Credits to rehab Riverview Terrace while rejecting them for the Eighth Street project, as previously reported — the housing commission will reapply.
