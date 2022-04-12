TRAVERSE CITY — As housing prices continue their upward climb, Traverse City commissioners got a look at past, present and future possibilities to increase the housing stock.
Efforts to loosen zoning that limits housing density are too new for city officials to say whether they’re bearing fruit, city Planner Shawn Winter told city commissioners at their study session Monday. But given a market that saw a huge spike in housing permits in 2021 and all the inquiries to his office, he believes they will. That’s especially true in the city’s multi-family residential districts.
Planning commissioners have goals for other potential changes, including allowing up to four dwellings on a two family-zoned lot, reducing minimum lot widths and areas, allowing two principal dwellings on a lot twice the minimum size provided it’s split, and removing an annual cap on new accessory dwelling units.
Those are all goals that don’t necessarily reflect what the planning commission may recommend, much less what the city commission may adopt, city Commissioner Mitchell Treadwell said — he also serves as a planning commissioner.
Winter agreed.
“I list all of these things here because, as I said before, there is no panacea,” he said. “Not one of these is going to significantly move the needle.”
All of them collectively, though, could spur the creation of a variety of housing types that meet everybody’s needs, from those without homes all the way to the highest price points — even luxury units can spur buyers to upgrade, opening up their former home to a new buyer.
But a market that pushes ideal family homes past the $500,000 price point means that city resident Caroline Kennedy can’t downsize, even to a two-bedroom, she told commissioners.
“For people who feel like ADUs or duplexes might affect the ‘character’ of their neighborhood, when I look at a modest home that gets a cash offer purchase and then it’s rebuilt into something that takes up every square inch of the lot that the zoning allows, that changes the character of my neighborhood,” she said, adding air quotes. “Because that home is no longer ever affordable for a family that belongs in that neighborhood.”
City resident Mary Mills said her Slabtown neighborhood has some density to begin with, from duplexes and commercial businesses to institutions like two schools, three churches and Munson Medical Center. She was concerned the planning commission’s goals for allowing more density made no mention of affordable housing, and that the board should seek public input before setting them, not after.
Affordable housing is an urgent subject as people with housing vouchers wait, sometimes living in tents or cars, for a place that will accept it, as previously reported.
Traverse City has payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements for 940 units of housing, including beds in places like Safe Harbor, Winter said — he counted the sleeping places in the seasonal shelter, and other similar arrangements, because it serves as the guest’s dwelling for the time being.
That just shrunk by 122 because the agreement for one property expired and the owner didn’t want an extension, Winter said.
Winter said 165 units across five projects are in the works and awaiting funding from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. The city can’t ink a PILOT deal without that funding, and proposed legislation that would decouple the two hasn’t budged from a state Senate committee since its introduction in June.
That bill would allow PILOTs for housing within reach of people earning up to 120 percent of area median income as determined annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said the term “affordable” gets used a lot but legally it’s defined as targeting people making 30 to 60 percent of area median income.
New housing units permitted in 2021 shot above what had been a fairly flat number for some time, Winter said. New units hit 447 last year, after ranging between around 120 to 150 since 2009.
Some are under construction, like Ruth Park, Winter said — it’s a 58-unit building with apartments for low- to middle-income renters. Litigation over the city’s tall buildings vote requirement is holding up many of them in two projects, 326 Land Company’s on State Street and Innovo TC Hall LLC’s on Hall Street, as previously reported.
He wondered how long the boom would last in the face of climbing materials and labor costs, and a labor shortage that has caused delays and given developers pause.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he agrees the city needs more “missing middle” housing — a term Opticos Design founder Daniel Parolek coined in 2010 to describe duplexes, row houses and other home styles that fall between single-family, freestanding homes and large multi-unit buildings, according to the company.
Licensed and pending short-term rentals make up 284 of the city’s approximately 6,400 existing housing units, according to Winter’s findings. Of those, 251 are vacation home rentals, which are not allowed in residential districts and don’t require a host or owner to be present.
The practice is an oft-debated topic in many vacation spots, and while Winter said he would never recommend more, a recent decision to limit new construction in C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center districts to no more than 25 percent vacation rentals does help developers make a project’s financials work — Sam Flamont, a city resident and real estate agent, said he thought the limit was too low.
Commissioner Tim Werner said allowing short-term rentals in a new ADU for up to a year, say, could provide a perk to those who tackle the costly build.
He also urged commissioners to stand up to the kind of pushback any effort to create more affordable housing could face, reading from a letter from 2021 arguing to site the housing out of town and assuming that the residents of such places are a “burden to taxpayers” with, in the writer’s claimed experience, “multiple social and physical problems” and few of them potential workers.
Winter said he takes his direction from the commission and is “willing to get my head cut off” to create change, including allowing a variety of housing.
“Does that mean waterfront properties where everybody’s going to be able to live? No, but to say that we need to push people to the periphery, I think that’s wrong,” he said.
