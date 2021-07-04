From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Annual evaluations for Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht are coming.
City commissioners on Tuesday are set to talk to both Colburn and Trible-Laucht in closed session, meeting agendas show. It’s a move that commissioners typically follow by extending employment contracts with the two for another year. Colburn has been city manager since 2015 and Trible-Laucht its attorney since 2011, as previously reported.
Also on the agenda is a $2,103,000 contract to replace the West Front Street Bridge over the Boardman River. The crumbling structure previously was set to close in September, and included in the price is cleaning contaminated soil near one of the bridge footings. The state Department of Transportation will pay 1,254,000 while the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will chip in 265,000 for soil cleanup.
It will be the fourth bridge to undergo major work this year. The Park and South Cass street bridges are closed and going through rehabilitation work, with the Eighth Street Bridge set to follow on July 26.
Commissioners could agree to split a $254,851.07 bill with Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant partners, the agenda shows. That’s how much they could agree to pay plant operator Jacobs for another contractor’s work to replace a screw pump that broke in 2018. Compare that to actual costs of $389,851.07. A metallurgical consultant told Jacobs the pump broke after bolts holding the driveshaft to the screw body corroded because they weren’t properly coated, documents show.
It’s one of a long and growing list of repairs needed or recently undertaken at the plant, with the city seeking a low-interest loan from the state for more than $27 million to tackle the remaining items, as previously reported.
