TRAVERSE CITY — Hope sits on the horizon for a new senior center for Grand Traverse County as leaders mull funding options.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt said he approached city and county leaders about putting in a budget request for $7 million in funds from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have quite a bit of money,” including nearly $3 billion in COVID relief funds, said Schmidt, who leaves office at the end of this year due to term limits. He is running for Grand Traverse District 7 county commissioner.
An ad hoc committee made up of representatives from Grand Traverse County and Traverse City will take a look at funding options for a new senior center.
The new center, if funding is approved, will be located at its current 801 Front St. address.
The existing center is old, cramped and outdated.
The estimated cost of construction is $7.5 million, a nearly $2 million increase since a preliminary design for a 17,124-square-foot building was completed in early 2020.
The design was done by Environment Architects of Traverse City.
The committee meets for the first time at 10 a.m. Monday in the commission chambers at the governmental center.
The ad hoc committee is made up of city Commissioner Ashlea Walter, Mayor Richard Lewis, city Manager Marty Colburn, county commissioners Rob Hentschel and Ron Clous and county Administrator Nate Alger.
One option on the table is to continue with a capital campaign to raise the money, though that could take up to four years, according to information in the meeting packet.
Every year the project is delayed construction costs go up, supporters have said.
Another option is a placing multi-year property tax levy on the November ballot for county residents to decide. Under this plan bonds would be sold and paid back over the next 20 years.
A third option is a combination of a capital campaign and a millage that would be on the November 2024 ballot.
County residents now pay a combined .5783 mills for the Commission on Aging and Senior Center services.
The county may need to increase that rate to cover increased costs at the center, according to packet information.
City and county contributions of American Rescue Plan Act dollars should also be considered.
In September 2018 the county and city entered into an agreement supporting construction of a new senior center.
In November, the county passed a resolution reaffirming that cooperation.
Under the original agreement the county agreed to put $250,000 toward the project, with the money still dedicated, as previously reported.
The latest resolution sets aside another $25,000 per year for up to four years to hire a consultant to run the capital campaign.
Schmidt said he would like to put some of the money in the state coffers toward something that will last 20, 40, 60 or more years, something that has a lasting effect on the community.
He said it’s too early to know if the Traverse City project will be funded, especially since northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula have quite a few things on their list. He should know by the end of June, he said.
“It’s a worthwhile project that has a lot of value community-wide,” Schmidt said.
