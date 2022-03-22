TRAVERSE CITY — With little fanfare, Traverse City commissioners took another step toward borrowing up to $44 million for water and sewer fixes.
They approved two letters of intent to move forward with taking the loans, one up to $30 million from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan fund and another for up to $16 million from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan fund. Commissioners voted 6-0 on both with Mark Wilson absent.
Mayor Richard Lewis said both letters, which state the city would borrow over five years, don’t commit the city to borrowing the full amount.
”What we can borrow is actually what we need,” he said. “Obviously, if we get another grant or other funding from some source instead of needing $30 million we might only end up bonding for $20 million.”
The letters are the second-to-last step before actually issuing the bonds, unless city voters gather enough signatures to force the questions to the ballot, documents show.
After discussing the lists of projects in a handful of meetings, commissioners agreed there wasn’t a ton left to discuss at their meeting Monday night. But within the huge sum are numerous projects to address two massive infrastructure systems in need of upgrades and upkeep.
Within the largest of the two is $14.5 million to overhaul the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant’s primary treatment stages, as previously reported. Among those are settlement tanks, pumps to replace the current screw pumps and either replacing or eliminating the primary header.
The remainder would pay for upgrades to the sewer system, including relining sections that are letting in groundwater and storm runoff. That inflow and infiltration probably contributed to three sewer overflows in 2020.
On the drinking water side, the single costliest project at just shy of $2 million would swap out old galvanized steel service lines, considered the same as lead lines under Michigan regulations. Other big-ticket items include new pumps, valves, a sodium hypochlorite tank and a generator, plus water main and pumping station upgrades.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he recently briefed the Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works, the body that shares capacity at the wastewater treatment plant and serves Acme, East Bay, Elmwood, Garfield and Peninsula townships. The city and townships split certain upkeep costs for the plant so Colburn is keeping the board up to date, he said.
Some of the principal could be forgiven under revolving fund rules, as previously reported. For example, the city may not have to repay $428,000 of a $2.8 million project to relocate part of a sewer main and shore up a river wall along the Boardman River, also known as the Ottaway River.
Once the resolutions of intent are published, that starts a 45-day period for anyone who wants to challenge the city’s decision to borrow millions and pay them back over decades, documents show. State law requires city voters who want to put the decision to a referendum to gather signatures from at least 10 percent of registered city voters in that window.
Otherwise, commissioners could vote in July or August to issue the bonds, according to a memo from Colburn.
Lewis said a referendum isn’t the end of the road. It just stops the city from issuing the bonds until voters agree to it.
{h3 style=”text-align: left;”}Treasurer appointed{/h3}
Commissioners unanimously agreed to appoint James Henderson to take over as city treasurer, a job he’s been filling in the interim since his predecessor’s firing in September.
Colburn said he and Henderson had a discussion about work culture, not only within the treasury department but between other city departments. The city manager also talked to some office staff to ask about how the office works and functions together.
Colburn fired Henderson’s predecessor, Kelli Martin, amid disagreements over her performance and, she told commissioners previously, her concerns over internal financial controls. Commissioners eventually reprimanded Colburn for firing her without their authority and Colburn apologized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.