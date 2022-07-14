My dad loves bird dogs and wingshooting above everything else except God and family, and thankfully, when I was a kid, he passed that love to me.
Growing up in crowded Saginaw meant learning to shoot at the local gun club instead of a buddy’s farm like I’ve taught my kids here in Leelanau County. Dad knew the importance of success in keeping a youngster’s interest piqued, but the complex acts of holding, mounting, and swinging a 7-pound shotgun while finding the target — and remembering every piece of advice — gave gravity and distance all the time they needed. So he’d place me directly behind the trap “house,” making hits more prevalent and simulating the grouse and woodcock hunting I would soon fall in love with.
Skeet and trap are the two most popular types of clay target shooting, followed by sporting clays and five-stand. Trap consists of one electronic thrower in a “house,” and targets are launched via remote control in several angles away from the shooter. Up to five shooters stand 16 yards behind the house and take turns calling for their “birds,” rotating after each round is done. Skeet involves throwers located in two houses that send clays in more difficult angles, many of which represent crossing targets. Shooters move to each of eight stations, engaging in various singles and doubles.
Sporting clays involves 10-12 stations spread out through woods and around water. Each station has at least one house, and targets are designed to replicate the various opportunities hunters may encounter when bird and rabbit hunting, creating realistic practice for the upcoming season. Five-stand does not quite prepare a hunter for the season like sporting clays, though it does promote instinctive shotgun shooting.
Shooting clays for fun and/or in preparation for bird season is growing in popularity due in large part, thankfully, to one particular demographic — youth — and this is nowhere as evident than with the many high school trap teams across the state.
Beginning in Minnesota, their DNR noticed a drastic drop in range participation between 1990 and 2000, with a brief survey revealing that the average age of shooters at the state’s gun clubs was more than 50 years old. Looking to the future meant that an influx of kids was necessary, and no better place to seek kids than offering target shooting as a high school sport. A true grassroots program, over the course of several years, states — like Michigan — began creating their own school teams. In 2012, the USA High School Clay Target League formed, growing in leaps and bounds over the past ten years. As of the 2020-21 season, there are 1,310 teams in 34 states, with almost 37,000 high school shooters.
In 2022, the Michigan State High School Clay Target League’s spring conference showcased 80 teams in their spring trap league, where teams shoot at their home course once a week for five weeks and scores are tallied as a running total. At the end of the spring season, the leaders in each conference qualify for the state tournament in Mason.
Northern Michigan is represented by three teams: Glen Lake, Manton, and Kingsley. Kingsley’s head coach, Cecil Nye, owns Nye’s Trap Range and is responsible for the necessary meetings with the administration to seek approval for the school’s inaugural 2021-22 season. The team shoots at Nye’s range, where several coaches and many parents help out. The USA High School Clay Target League has a regimented list of safety protocols for coaches and athletes. Coaches must undergo background checks and perform a series of online certifications, and athletes must either have completed hunter’s safety or perform online safety requirements to be on the team.
Safety was by far the most important part for Kingsley’s 10 shooters — seven boys and three girls — with a strong “no-tolerance” policy. Consequently, the season was problem-free, highlighting the importance of gun safety if taught properly.
Open to grades 6-12, every shooter this year had handled a gun before, though it’s not a requirement to be on the team. When asked of the biggest benefit of a trap league at Kingsley, assistant coach Justin Wolf said, “Like every other sport, there’s an individual component, and a team component. There’s camaraderie, lessons learned on a team,” but he added the factor that separated the trap league from these other sports was the issue of safety. These young men and women were trusted to handle guns, and held accountable — by coaches, parents, and one another.
Justin also stressed the passion he witnessed from the athletes compared to other sports, and how many parents mentioned the passion their kids had with shooting that they didn’t witness from their other sports.
Part of an 8-team conference, they shot in the fall league in preparation for the spring season, where scores are tabulated at the USA Target League’s office as a running weekly total for a possible berth at the state finals in Mason. To qualify as a team in any category — novice, junior varsity, and varsity — means at least five athletes need to compete, something Kingsley’s numbers couldn’t quite provide. Thankfully, similar to cross country, the sport allows for individual representation.
Senior Cole Sousa (newly graduated) is the son of one of my best friends and hunting buddies, Brian Sousa. They love duck hunting like I do, which is a testimony to their insanity, not to mention something I’m responsible for since introducing Brian to the comforts of a duck boat back in 2009 (every opening day since, his wife, Faith, drives by and shoots out my porch light).
A fine duck shot, he was more than eager to join his school’s first trap team, where he and girlfriend Annabelle Skrzypczak held two of the 10 positions. And, like any duck hunter, Cole indicated the biggest difficulty was trying to hit targets going away from him instead of approaching, which is how most ducks are shot. But he and Annabelle adjusted well because they qualified for the state tournament in Mason, along with the other eight members of Kingsley’s team for an impressive 100 percent individual representation at the finals.
Additional accolades went to Cole, Nora Galton, and Hudson Ray for earning all-conference honors.
But the state competition highlighted the most impressive achievement of all the shooters — safety — given that, according to Justin, “61 teams participated with a total of 1,012 student athletes shooting 100 targets each. The day was 100 percent accident free (and has been year after year).”
The modern media narrative is that kids and guns don’t mix. Owning and using guns has never been so scrutinized, especially concerning youth. The phrase “gun violence” is seemingly oxymoronic given that if handled and taught properly, guns are not violent, a concept no more true than with these youth shooting leagues.
This year, on one day, 1,012 armed youth pulled the trigger 100 times each — that’s 101,200 shots fired — without injuries, accidental discharge, active shooters, hostages, or suicides. 1,012 student athletes under positive and proper instruction from coaches and parents, were safe.
Even the sheer laws of average should dictate something go wrong, but nothing happened other than kids becoming excited for the shooting sports.
And hopefully, like Cole and Annabelle, many will take their shooting interests learned from the Michigan Trap League to the duck marshes and uplands of Michigan, becoming a part of our rich hunting heritage.
